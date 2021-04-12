Top 10 wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft

4. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota 6-2, 210 (first round): Bateman played in 13 games as a freshman in 2018. He caught 51 passes for 704 yards and six touchdowns. In 2019, he caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named an All-American and the Big Ten’s receiver of the year. In Minnesota’s epic upset of Penn State, Bateman had 203 receiving yards and helped the Golden Gophers finish ranked No. 10, their highest ranking since 1962. Bateman, who has asthma, opted out of the 2020 season at first. When the Big Ten went to every day testing, he decided to play. He played in five games and made 36 catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns.

5. Kadarius Toney, Florida, 6-0, 193 (first round): He was the Class 6A back of the year as a senior quarterback at Blount High in Mobile, Ala. He turned in a big 2020 season for the Gators with 70 catches for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 19 rushes for 161 yards and a touchdown. He also returned kickoffs (22.1 average) and punts (12.6 average). He was voted second-team All-American as an all-purposed player by the Associated Press.

6. Rondale Moore, Purdue (5-9,180) (first round): He was the 2017 Kentucky Gatorade player of the year after leading Louisville Trinity High to the state title. He’d committed to Texas, but followed his high school coach Jeff Brohm to Purdue. He caught 114 passes as a freshman. He was slowed by a hamstring injury in 2019 and initially opted out of the 2020 season before playing in three games.

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs after a catch against Vanderbilt during the second half Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in West Lafayette, Ind.

7. Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU, 6-3, 200 (first/second round): Marshall, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson each caught more than 10 touchdowns during LSU’s historic run to the national title in the 2019 season. He played in seven games in 2020 before opting out. He finished with 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns.

8. D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan, 5-9, 185, (second round): Played some cornerback over his career with the Broncos. He returned to receiver full time in 2020 and was named first-team All-MAC and was the MAC special teams player of the year. He led FBS with 213 all-purpose yards per game.

9. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 190 (second round): In 2018, Wallace had 86 catches for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns and was named second-team All-American by the Associated press and first-team All-Big 12. In 2019, he suffered an ACL injury. Last season he caught 59 passes for 92 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games.

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt (right) stiff arms Florida State defensive back Akeem Dent after a catch in the first half Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

10. Sage Surratt, Wake Forest 6-3, 215 (second/third round): In 2019, Surratt caught 66 passes for 1,001 yards (15.2 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns over nine games. He also returned punts. He opted out of the 2020 season.

Best of rest: Mississippi’s Elijah Moore, North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome, Clemson’s Cornell Powell, Clemon’s Amari Rodgers, Florida State’s Tamorrion Terry and Louisville’s Dre Fitzpatrick.

Teams in need: Eagles, Bears, Lions, Bengals and Chiefs.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. Julio Jones turned 32 in February. Calvin Ridley is set to takeover at No. 1, but if Jones is not healthy a young receiver from the middle rounds of the draft could find some playing time. Russell Gage is solid in the slot.

Top 5 seniors for the 2022 draft: Ohio State’s Chris Olave, Clemson’s Justyn Ross, Georgia’s George Pickens, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Oklahoma’s Jadon Haselwood.

