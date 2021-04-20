Top 10 cornerbacks in the 2021 NFL draft

4. Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State, 5-10, 180 pounds (first/second round): If Samuel checked in over 6 feet, draft analysts may have positioned him as this year’s top prospect. Due to Samuel’s shorter height, he’s not ranked as high as he probably should be despite his track record. In 2020, Samuel was a team captain at Florida State and recorded three interceptions — two of which came against Georgia Tech. He’s the son of longtime NFL cornerback Asante Samuel Sr., who finished his career with the Falcons in 2012 and 2013.

5. Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech, 6-1, 197 pounds (first/second round): Early in the pre-draft process, Farley was once considered to be a top-two cornerback by draft analysts. However, his prior injury concern was compounded by the fact he needed to undergo a recent back procedure. When it comes to his game tape, however, it’s clear to see why he is otherwise a first-round caliber prospect. Farley opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic but posted four interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 2016.

6. Eric Stokes, Georgia, 6-0, 194 pounds (second round): Stokes is one of the fastest players in this year’s draft class. At Georgia’s pro day, Stokes wowed scouts, coaches and executives by running the 40-yard dash in 4.25 seconds. Stokes starred at Eastside in Covington as a running back and receiver before moving to cornerback at Georgia. Stokes’ cover skills improved over time, with his ceiling fairly high due to how new he actually is at cornerback.

Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) is not able to complete the interception during the second half of the SEC Football Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (Hyosub Shin / hshin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

7. Tyson Campbell, Georgia 6-1, 193 pounds (second round): Campbell played high school football with Surtain and was a five-star prospect alongside him. Campbell has good man-to-man cover skills to go with exceptional speed to make up lost ground. Campbell ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, which somehow wasn’t as fast as his teammate Stokes’ 4.25. Campbell was a three-year starter at Georgia who has plenty of room to grow into a sound NFL cornerback.

8. Elijah Molden, Washington, 5-9, 192 pounds (second round): Molden was named a first-team All Pac-12 selection in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. With only four games in 2020, Molden posted just one interception. However, he had four during the 2019 season. Since he’s a shorter prospect, it’s possible Molden’s best fit in the NFL is as a nickel defensive back.

9. Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse, 6-2, 205 pounds (second round): A tall and long corner, Melifonwu has the ability to play both man coverage and Cover 3. His 78 ½-inch wingspan serves as an advantage when it comes to taking away passing lanes for quarterbacks. He was named a third-team All-ACC selection in 2020.

10. Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky, 5-11, 197 pounds (second round): Joseph started his career at LSU before transferring to Kentucky after his freshman season in 2018. After sitting out of the 2019 season due to transfer rules, Joseph recorded four interceptions and five pass deflections this past year.

Teams in need: Bears, Bills, Broncos, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers, Colts, Cowboys, Eagles, Falcons, Giants, Lions, Packers, Panthers, Saints, Seahawks, Steelers, Texans, Titans, Vikings, Washington.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. Fabian Moreau and Isaiah Oliver will be free agents after the 2021 season.

Top 5 CBs for 2022 draft: LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Clemson’s Sheridan Jones, Clemson’s Andrew Booth, USC’s Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Alabama’s Josh Jobe.

Explore 2021 NFL Draft preview

AJC’S POSITION-BY-POSITION SERIES

QUARTERBACKS: How far will Justin Fields drop in draft? | Top 10 QBs

RUNNING BACKS: Plenty of prospects to pick from | Top 10 RBs

WIDE RECEIVERS: Draft deep with talent | Top 10 WRs

TIGHT ENDS: Ability to create mismatches is key | Top 10 TEs

OFFENSIVE TACKLES: A ‘nasty’ bunch | Top 10 OTs

OFFENSIVE GUARDS/CENTERS: The men in the middle | Top 10 C/OGs

END RUSHERS: Pass on this draft stock | Top 10 DEs

DEFENSIVE TACKLES: One star among lackluster block | Top 10 DTs

LINEBACKERS: Deep class for position | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS: Plethora of options for first two rounds | Top 10 CBs