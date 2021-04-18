Top 10 defensive tackles in the 2021 draft

Southern California defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu (51) warms up before game against Arizona Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

5. Daviyon Nixon, Iowa, 6-3, 313 pounds (third round): A former three-star recruit, Nixon is quick off the snap with his interior pass rush. Nixon began his college career at Iowa Western Community College before transferring to Iowa as a sophomore. Over the past two years, Nixon recorded 8.5 sacks and forced a fumble. He was a unanimous All-American as a redshirt junior in 2020.

6. Jay Tufele, USC, 6-2, 305 pounds (third round): Tufele opted out of the 2020 season but was a first-team All Pac-12 selection in 2019. He has a great get-off and defends the run well. Tufele showed the ability to provide an interior pass rush too as he totaled 4.5 sacks during the 2019 season.

7. Alim McNeil, N.C. State, 6-1, 317 pounds (third round): McNeil displayed good power at the point of contact during his collegiate career with the Wolfpack. Although he had 5.5 sacks in 2019, he only recorded one during this past season. He still was named to the All-ACC first team and had an impressive interception that was returned for a touchdown. McNeil was also named a Freshman All-American in 2018.

8. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA, 6-1, 282 pounds (fourth round): Odighizuwa possesses some ideal next-level physical traits. Among those is Odighizuwa’s length, as he has an 83 ⅛-inch wingspan. After recording four sacks and six tackles for loss in 2020, Odighizuwa was named to the All-Pac 12 first team. He primarily played nose tackle in a 3-4 scheme in college.

Ohio State defensive lineman Tommy Togiai runs a drill during NCAA college football practice, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jau LaPrete/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

9. Tommy Togiai, Ohio State, 6-1, 296 pounds (fourth round): Togiai showed good strength when defending the run during his career with the Buckeyes. While he can stand to improve his pass-rushing skills, he did record the first three sacks of his career in 2020. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection this past season.

10. Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M, 6-4, 321 pounds (fifth round): Brown has great size to play defensive tackle at the NFL level. A first-team All-SEC player, Brown recorded 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in 2020. An athletic and natural freak, Brown has an 85 ½-inch wingspan with 34 ¾-inch arms. While Brown has the physical tools to be successful, he’s still considered a raw prospect who has a lot to learn.

Teams in need: Browns, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Packers, Raiders, Texans.

Need area for Falcons: No. While depth is great to have, the Falcons have a premier defensive tackle in Jarrett.

Top 5 DTs for 2022 draft: Georgia’s Jordan Davis, Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey, Texas A&M’s DeMarvin Leal, Alabama’s DJ Dale, Clemson’s Tyler Davis.

