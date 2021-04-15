Top 10 interior linemen in the 2021 NFL draft

5. Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, 6-5, 320, center (second): He was a third-team All-American pick by the Associated Press. He was named the Big 12′s offensive lineman of the year. “He’s a huge center,” former NFL offensive line coach Paul Alexander said on SiriusXM NFL radio from the Senior Bowl “He’s 6-5, 315, 320, whatever he is. I didn’t get the official weigh-ins, but he’s a big, good looking kid. He has balance and knows how to use his hands. He’s a nice big center.”

6. Wyatt Davis, Ohio State, 6-4, 315, guard (second): Held it down at right guard as a third-year sophomore for the Buckeyes in 2019. He started all 14 and helped Ohio State’s offense finish third in scoring offense (46.9 points) fifth in rushing (266.7 yard per game.

7. Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-5, 330, guard (second/third): Smith, of Jackson, Tenn., was ranked as one of the top 10 players in the nation coming out of high school. He was second-team All-SEC as a freshman after starting 12 games (eight at right guard, four at left tackle). He was a dominating blocker at times over his career. He played 664 snaps and gave up only one sack last season.

8. Dillion Radunz, North Dakota State, 6-6, 299, guard (second/third): He played in 33 career games and made 32 starts for the Bison. He’s a two-time FCS All-American who played tackle, but projects to guard in the NFL. Participated in the Senior Bowl and held his own against the bigger school players.

9. Ben Cleveland, Georgia, 6-6, 343, guard (third): He was one of the nation’s top recruits after being named to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 team as a senior. He broke into the lineup as a redshirt freshman. He suffered a leg fracture his third season. In 2019, he started seven of 13 games, but missed the Sugar Bowl after being declared academically ineligible. He started nine games in 2020 and was third-team Associated Press All-American. He turned some heads when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.85 seconds at Georgia’s Pro Day.

10. Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 6-3, 320, center (third/fourth): Small school prospects from Division III. He held his own at the Senior Bowl and impressed NFL scouts. His Pro Day was well attended. He’s a former wrestler with strong core body strength.

Best of the rest: Centers – Ohio State’s Josh Meyers, Penn State’s Michael Menet, Stanford’s Drew Dalman and Georgia’s Trey Hill. Guards -- Clemson’s Jack Carman, Illinois’ Kendrick Green, Mississippi’s Royce Green, Grambling State’s Dave Moore and Texas A&M’s Jared Hocker.

Teams in need: Bears, Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Falcons.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. The Falcons have an opening at left guard and must replace center Alex Mack.

Top 5 C/OGs for 2022 draft: Ohio State’s Harry Miller, Virginia Tech’s Bryan Hudson, Oklahoma’s Tyrese Robinson, Auburn’s Jalil Irvin and USC’s Justin Dedich.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top 10 picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 4.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. San Francisco 49ers: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

4. Atlanta Falcons: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

6. Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)

7. Detroit Lions: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

8. Carolina Panthers: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)

9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain (CB, Alabama)

