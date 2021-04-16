Top 10 pass rushers in the 2021 NFL draft

5. Azeez Ojulari, Georgia, 6-3, 240 (first/second): Coming out of Marietta High, he was a four-star recruit. He redshirted after playing in three games as a reserve and maintained his eligibility. He led the Bulldogs with 5.5 sacks in 2019. He flashed his speed and power in 2020, with 12.5 tackles for loss and had 8.5 sacks. He was named second-team All-SEC.

Wake Forest defensive linemen Carlos Basham Jr. (18) and Sulaiman Kamara celebrate after sacking Towson quarterback Tom Flacco in the first half Sept. 9, 2018, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Basham was selected to The Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference football team, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (Nell Redmond/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

6. Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma, 6-3, 247 (first/second): He projects as a 4-3 defensive end as a speed rusher in passing situations. During his Pro Day, he worked some drills as a 3-4 outside linebacker dropping into space. He turned some heads with a one-handed interception.

7. Joe Tryon, Washington, 6-5, 262 (first/second): Has the size, but has not shown the flexibility to bend the edge to get to the quarterback. He played strong at the point of attack.

8. Payton Turner, Houston, 6-6, 270 (first/second): He was named a team captain and led the Cougars with 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in five games.

9. Carlos Basham, Wake Forest, 6-5, 285 (first/second): He had at least one sack in 13 of his last 16 games played including one in all five games in 2020. He was named preseason second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation. He had 112 quarterback pressures over his sophomore and junior seasons, the most by any returning Division I player, according to Wake Forest.

10. Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh, 6-5, 270 (second/third): He turned in a monster 2020 season as he finished eighth in the FBS with 145 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and had 35 tackles in nine starts. He was named first-team All-American by the Associated Press.

Best of the rest: Penn State’s Shaka Toney, Kansas State’s Wyatt Hubert, Coastal Carolina’s Tarron Jackson, Notre Dame’s Ade Ogundeji, Iowa’s Chauncey Golston and Northwestern’s Earnest Brown.

Teams in need: Falcons, Titans, Rams, Browns, Bengals and Seahawks.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. The Falcons have not had a double-digit sacker since Vic Beasley had 15.5 in 2016.

Top 5 edge rushers in 2022 draft: Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Purdue’s George Karlaftis, Ohio State’s Zach Harrison, Oklahoma’s Nikolas Bonitto and Tennessee’s Henry To’oto’o.

