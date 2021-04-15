Alabama’s Dickerson set to anchor an NFL line at center

“Quinton Nelson is a guy I enjoy watching,” Dickerson said. “I like the way that he plays.”

He also likes former Falcons center Alex Mack and Tennessee tackle Taylor Lewan.

“The biggest thing just watching (Mack’s) game, he’s extremely smart and athletic,” Dickerson said. “He’s gifted. He does a great job of putting himself in situations where he knows he can win.”

Dickerson is recovering from knee surgery.

“It’s going really good,” Dickerson said. “I’m right on schedule.”

He was not distraught about not being physically able to participate in either of Alabama’s two Pro Days.

“Just really reassuring teams that they can watch the film and see if they want me or not,” Dickerson said. “They can also talk to our trainers and doctors if they want to figure out more details.”

Dickerson played one final snap in the national championship game against Ohio State.

“It was fun to live that moment,” Dickerson said. “I don’t think there’s good words to describe everything that happened there. Just so much happened with this year -- the SEC schedule, COVID(-19) and not knowing if we were going to play. Being able to go in for one snap and be with my teammates one last time was a special moment.”

Georgia guard Ben Cleveland and center Trey Hill are likely middle round picks.

Cleveland ran the 40-yard dash shirtless and posted an impressive 4.85 seconds.

“I don’t know why I took my shirt off,” Cleveland said. “Just why not? The squirrel diet definitely probably helped cut a little bit of weight this offseason, so yeah, we put a really good time on that, so I’ve got no complaints.”

Hill, who was projected to be the top center in this draft last season, played well through eight games. After playing through pain, he underwent surgery on both knees.

Hill has a 5.69 prospect grade from NFL.Com, which projects to being an backup or a special teamer in the NFL. His experience at right guard will help in his big to make a roster.

Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey is the second-rated center behind Dickerson, but he’s open to playing guard.

“I told every team, I’m not just a center,” Humphrey said. “I want to be on the field wherever I can be. I see myself as a versatile guy. I can play at any three interior positions, for sure.”

Humphrey, a three-year starter for the Sooners, has studied NFL linemen.

“In the offseason, I do a ton of NFL study,” Humphrey said. “The three guys that I always looked at throughout my career at OU that I like to watch and steal some things from them would be Travis Frederick from the Cowboys, Maurkice Pouncey from the Steelers, and Nick Mangold from the Jets.”

USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker will likely be the first interior lineman selected in the draft.

USC needed Vera-Tucker to play left tackle in its short six-game season. He put forth some strong performances.

“I think it raised my stock a lot,” Vera-Tucker said. “It was a blessing to play at left tackle, especially since I hadn’t played out there for about four years. It was real good playing out there. It was a little weird at first, but at the end of the season I felt more comfortable out there.”

USC coach Clay Helton knew Vera-Tucker had the physical traits to be an upper-tier draft selection long before this past season. Vera-Tucker just didn’t have as much film, nor the chance to show off his versatility as someone who can play both tackle and guard.

“I really thought it was a very wise decision to play this season, these last six games,” Helton said. “He was right in that first round, high second-round category prior to the season.”

