Falcons prepared to trade back if right offer comes along

The Falcons are holding out hope that their phone will ring and they’ll be blessed with a bushel of draft picks to move out of the No. 4 position on Thursday.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is prepared to make a deal on the clock, if need be.
In many draft-day deals, the parameters are set before the draft.
“We’ve talked to every general manager and that’s just normal prior to the draft to communicate before the draft and see what teams are willing to do,” Fontenot said.
San Francisco could send things into a tailspin if they don’t select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 3 pick.
“But some things will only happen on the clock,” Fontenot said. “We’ll be prepared. We will have went through scenarios, but it’s just a waiting process in terms of what we would get compared to the player that we’d think would be there.”
