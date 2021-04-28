ajc logo
X

Falcons prepared to trade back if right offer comes along

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot addresses reports the team has been taking trade proposals for All Pro wide receiver Julio Jones.

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons are holding out hope that their phone will ring and they’ll be blessed with a bushel of draft picks to move out of the No. 4 position on Thursday.

ExploreVote: What should Falcons do with the No. 4 pick?

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is prepared to make a deal on the clock, if need be.

In many draft-day deals, the parameters are set before the draft.

“We’ve talked to every general manager and that’s just normal prior to the draft to communicate before the draft and see what teams are willing to do,” Fontenot said.

San Francisco could send things into a tailspin if they don’t select Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 3 pick.

“But some things will only happen on the clock,” Fontenot said. “We’ll be prepared. We will have went through scenarios, but it’s just a waiting process in terms of what we would get compared to the player that we’d think would be there.”

ExploreD. Orlando Ledbetter's final mock draft

AJC’S POSITION-BY-POSITION NFL DRAFT SERIES

QUARTERBACKS: How far will Justin Fields drop in draft? | Top 10 QBs

RUNNING BACKS: Plenty of prospects to pick from | Top 10 RBs

WIDE RECEIVERS: Draft deep with talent | Top 10 WRs

TIGHT ENDS: Ability to create mismatches is key | Top 10 TEs

OFFENSIVE TACKLES: A ‘nasty’ bunch | Top 10 OTs

OFFENSIVE GUARDS/CENTERS: The men in the middle | Top 10 C/OGs

END RUSHERS: Pass on this draft stock | Top 10 DEs

DEFENSIVE TACKLES: One star among lackluster block | Top 10 DTs

LINEBACKERS: Deep class for position | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS: Plethora of options for first two rounds | Top 10 CBs

SAFETIES: Falcons likely will add position player | Top 10 Safeties

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top