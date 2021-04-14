Top 10 offensive tackles in the 2021 draft

5. Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State, 6-5, 317 pounds (second): An athletic tackle who moves well in space, Jenkins also played guard during his time with the Cowboys. Jenkins has a strong upper body and uses his hands well on a play-by-play basis. Jenkins opted out after seven games to prepare for the draft and ultimately decided against participating in the Senior Bowl after accepting an invitation. At left tackle in 2020, Jenkins finished blocks and played with great aggression.

6. Samuel Cosmi, Texas, 6-5, 314 pounds (second): A late bloomer, Cosmi began his collegiate career at Texas as a right tackle before moving to the left side in his second season. Cosmi has excellent fundamentals and has been described as an overachiever throughout his college career. Cosmi was voted a team captain entering the 2020 season.

7. Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State, 6-5, 301 pounds (second/third): Radunz had the luxury of protecting the blind side of quarterback Trey Lance, a potential top-10 selection in this year’s draft. A former two-star prospect out of high school, Radunz is smooth in pass protection. He also plays with a mean streak in the run game.

Stanford's Walker Little participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Jed Jacobsohn/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

8. Walker Little, Stanford, 6-7, 313 pounds (third): A tall offensive tackle, Little was a five-star prospect out of high school in Houston. A tactician at tackle, Little has good recovery speed and is fluid with his movements. Playing in coach David Shaw’s pro style offense has assuredly prepared him for the NFL, too. However, he hasn’t played in a while as he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the first game of the 2019 season and opted out of the 2020 campaign.

9. James Hudson, Cincinnati, 6-4, 313 pounds (third): A defensive lineman converted to tackle, Hudson began his career at Michigan before transferring to Cincinnati. Hudson has the athletic traits to play tackle in the NFL but needs further development after beginning his college career on defense.

10. Brady Christensen, BYU, 6-5, 302 pounds (third): Christensen was tasked with protecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, who has the chance to be a top-five selection in this year’s draft. Although he’s athletic and skilled, his 32¼-inch arms could be a concern for some teams. Still, Christensen held up well when starting 38 consecutive games during his time with the Cougars.

Teams in need: Bears, Bengals, Chiefs, Colts, Cowboys, Falcons, Giants, Jaguars, Lions, Packers, Panthers, Raiders, Rams, Seahawks, Steelers, Titans, Vikings, Washington.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. The Falcons need help on the offensive line.

Top 5 OTs for 2022 draft: Alabama’s Evan Neal, Mississippi’s Nick Broeker, Wisconsin’s Logan Brown, Mississippi State’s Charles Cross, Tennessee’s Wanya Morris.

