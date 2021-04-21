Top 10 safeties in the 2021 NFL draft

5. Andre Cisco, Syracuse, 6-0, 209 (second): He had seven interceptions, 18 passes defensed and was named a third-team All-American as a freshman. Played in only two games in 2020 after suffering an injury during warm-ups. Over 24 games and 21 starts, he made 136 tackles, 29 passes defended, 13 interceptions, forced two fumbles and had one fumble recovery.

6. Ar’Darius Washington, TCU, 5-8, 178 (second): Combined with Moehrig to form one of the top safety tandems in the FBS. He redshirted in 2018 and moved into the starting lineup in 2019. He earned Big 12 defensive freshman-of-the-year honors after picking off five passes. A bruising hitter, who finished with 46 tackles. He was honorable-mention all-Big 12 in 2020.

7. Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State, 6-4, 220 (second): He played as a freshman and made two starts. In 2018, he finished with 91 tackles and was named the team’s most improved player as a sophomore. He played in the Senior Bowl and is compared with Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun by NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter.

8. Tyree Gillespie, Missouri, 6-0, 210 (fourth): He started eight games and made 46 tackles last season. The Tigers move him around as he spent time at both free and strong safety. He was invited to the Senior Bowl.

9. Richard LeCounte, Georgia, 5-11, 190 (sixth): He played as a freshman and started 13 of 14 games as a sophomore for the Bulldogs. In 2020, he earned first-team All-SEC after playing in only six games before a horrific accident where he was hit by multiple cars while riding a dirt bike. His injuries didn’t require surgery, and he played a snap in the bowl game.

10. Talanoa Hufanga, USC, 6-1, 215 (sixth): He was a three-year starter for the Trojans, who played out of a 4-2-5 nickel base defense. He played near the line of scrimmage in a hybrid safety/linebacker role. He averaged 10.3 tackles per game and led the team with four interceptions. He was named the Pac-12′s defensive player of the year.

Best of the rest: Pittsburgh’s Paris Ford, Missouri’s Joshuah Bledsoe, Virginia Tech’s Divine Deablo, Illinois State’s Christian Uphoff, Florida’s Shawn Davis, Texas’ Caden Sterns, Auburn’s Jamien Sherwood and Cincinnati James Wiggins.

Need area for Falcons? Yes, the Falcons did not keep any of their top four safeties from last season in Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Damonate Kazee or Sharrod Neasman. They did sign journyman safety Erik Harris and Duron Harmon in free agency.

Top 3 safeties for 2022 draft: 1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame. 2. Marcus Hooker, Ohio State; 3. Bubba Bolden, Miami.

