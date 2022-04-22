Falcons’ ready to make 2022 NFL draft moves

A quick turnaround against what projects as a much tougher schedule is not likely, but the Falcons could lay the foundation for the future by adding some key players in the draft.

“We’re going to dig into this class, but we’re not going to feel pressure to do anything,” Fontenot said. “We’re going to do what’s right for this team and take the best players off the board.”

The Falcons are trying to use a collaborative approach in rebuilding the talent-base of the team.

“It’s not just the GM jamming his hand on the table,” former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said. “There’s so much involved. … It’s placating the coaches. I’m not just talking about the head coaches. You can’t force the players on certain coaches.”

If an assistant coach doesn’t approve of the selection, the player could have a difficult time sticking in the NFL.

“Some of these guys are doomed for failure because all of a sudden if there’s a coach who’s vehemently against a certain tackle, guard or linebacker, even though that person has about a smidge of any final say in your organization,” Dimitroff said.

Dimitroff is doing a podcast titled “The GM Journey.” He still keeps his eyes on the Falcons.

“I do really like Terry,” said Dimitroff, who drafted Ryan in 2008. “Terry and I have always gotten along. I’ll be interested to see how things have all fallen into place right now.”

Dimitroff knows the dynamics of working with two different coaches. The franchise had different approaches under Mike Smith (2008-14) and then Dan Quinn (2015-20).

“Dan wanted to be able to focus on coaching the football team,” Dimitroff said. “And you know, Smitty did. When it was kind of we were more like that the first go around. But, you know, it’s just interesting to see how teams are set up and how they’re basically saying, ‘Look, I was told here are the keys.’ If (you mess) it up, then you won’t be around long. I completely agree with that. Right? So, it’ll be interesting to watch it all.”

The Falcons completed their 30 draft visits Tuesday.

They heavily scouted the quarterback class, including local product Malik Willis, who starred at Liberty. He played at Westlake and Roswell high schools before signing with Auburn.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and Texas A&M tackle Kenyon Green had visits with the Falcons.

After not playing much at Auburn, Willis transferred to Liberty. He rededicated himself to the game and with some hard work developed into one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in college football.

In addition to Willis, the Falcons also had private draft visits with Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and North Carolina’s Sam Howell. They also met with Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett at the combine and sent an entourage to Cincinnati for Desmond Ridder’s Pro Day.

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell played with Willis at Westlake.

“Malik was my high school quarterback,” Terrell said. “Me just knowing Malik, I know that he’s already a competitor. “I like everything he did at Liberty. I’m not surprised because I know what type of player he was, and I wish Auburn had used him the right way.”

Willis, who’s been compared with former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, completed 62.8% of his passes, rushed for more than 1,822 yards and 27 touchdowns over two seasons at Liberty. He completed 377 of 604 passes for 5,017 yards, 47 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

“We actually had a few of those conversations, but it was only so much now that I can give him because he’s not me,” Terrell said.

If the Panthers don’t select Willis with the sixth overall pick, he could be available when the Falcons pick. Some mock drafts have him coming to the Falcons.

“I’m just letting him go through the process,” Terrell said. “It’s not my place or my call. So, wherever he goes, they are going to get a great person. A great leader. A great winner. It’s not my call. I wish the best for him.”

Terrell also is buddies with Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth, who played at Archer High. He also had a visit with the Falcons.

“Booth is definitely a complete corner,” Terrell said. “He can tackle. He’s got great ball skills. He knows how to pick up on the plays quick. Just to compare, they both have good mental skills. They know how to fight through adversity, and they are both just winners.”

After they complete the draft, the Falcons will try to get their rookie class indoctrinated. The team started its offseason program Tuesday.

“One of the biggest things I’ve noticed is one, building the camaraderie, being around the guys again and starting that dialogue, of like, hey, this is what we are working for,” left tackle Jake Matthews said. “This is what we want to be about this year.”

The Falcons know this is an important draft.

“Going into the second year with this coaching staff, guys feel a little bit more comfortable,” Matthews said. “We are really trying to establish what we want to be about and (establish) that winning culture. "

Smith knows that this is a big draft for his tenure.

“We have to do a great job developing the young guys we drafted,” Smith said. “We need to do a good job in this draft. Keep developing this team.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter Combined Shape Caption The Falcons defensive back was at the team's strength and conditioning workout Tuesday. Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

The Bow Tie Chronicles