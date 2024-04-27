Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ draft bio: Washington, DE, Bralen Trice

Washington defensive lineman Bralen Trice holds his defensive MVP trophy after defeating Texas in the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. The Falcons picked Trice in the third round of the NFL draft Friday night. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By
47 minutes ago

Third round (74th overall ) – Bralen Trice

Age: 23. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 274. Arms: 32 1/2 inches. Hands: 9 inches. 40-yard dash: 4.72. Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona. Overview: He was one of four captains last season as voted on by his teammates. He was first team All-American (Pro Football Focus) and first-team All-Pac-12. He started each game last season as the Huskies reached the College Football Playoff Championship game. He was named defensive MVP of the Sugar Bowl after getting five tackles, three tackles for losses, two sacks and a forced fumble. He had three tackles against Michigian in the title game. For the second year in a row, Trice was named the school’s defensive MVP at the team’s postseason awards banquet.

AJC’S 2024 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERS -- Don’t sleep on Washington’s Rome Odunze among talented wide receivers | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKS -- ‘Day two is going to be the running back day,’ an analyst says | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDS -- Ex-Georgia standout Brock Bowers is the top tight end | Top 10 TEs

QUARTERBACKS -- After Caleb Williams, is Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye the next quarterback? | Top 10 QBs

OFFENSIVE LINE -- Mims, Van Pran-Granger could help NFL teams in the trenches | Top 5 C, OG, OTs

DEFENSIVE LINE -- T’Vondre Sweat’s recent arrest will impact his status | Top 5 DTs, DEs

LINEBACKERS -- Dallas Turner likes to hit quarterbacks | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKS -- Alabama cornerbacks Arnold, McKinstry ready for next level | Top CBs

SAFETIES --Javon Bullard’s instinctive play style should translate well in NFL | Top 10 safeties

SPECIAL TEAMS -- NFL draft: New kickoff return rules to boost special-teams players | Top 10 special

