Falcons’ draft bio: Washington, DE, Bralen Trice

Third round (74th overall ) – Bralen Trice

Age: 23. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 274. Arms: 32 1/2 inches. Hands: 9 inches. 40-yard dash: 4.72. Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona. Overview: He was one of four captains last season as voted on by his teammates. He was first team All-American (Pro Football Focus) and first-team All-Pac-12. He started each game last season as the Huskies reached the College Football Playoff Championship game. He was named defensive MVP of the Sugar Bowl after getting five tackles, three tackles for losses, two sacks and a forced fumble. He had three tackles against Michigian in the title game. For the second year in a row, Trice was named the school’s defensive MVP at the team’s postseason awards banquet.