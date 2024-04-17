Top 10 cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL draft

3. Quinyon Mitchell, Jr., Toledo (6-0, 195, first): Physical corner who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He was named second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-MAC. Led the team with 18 pass breakups and has six career interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

4. Kool-Aid McKinstry, Jr., (6-1, 195, first): A three-year starter and strong cover-corner prospect, who’s been compared with Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell. Has been accused of making “business decisions” in run support.

5. Cooper DeJean, Jr., Iowa (6-1, 207, first): He was named first-team Associated Press All-American and the Big Ten’s defensive back of the year. He had seven career interceptions.

6. Kamari Lassiter, Jr., Georgia (6-0, 180, first or second): He started at cornerback in every game last season and led the team with eight pass breakups. He made 37 total tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss (minus-11 yards).

7. Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., Missouri (6-0, 188, second): He missed four games last season with a groin injury. He was a physical tackler over his career, with 107 tackles and three forced fumbles.

8. Kalen King, Jr., Penn State (5-11, 189, second): Physical corner who had a down season after having 15 pass break-ups and three interceptions in 2022.

9. T.J. Tampa, Sr., Iowa State (6-1, 200, second): Stays connected to receivers and is disruptive when the ball arrives. Good within press coverage and is a strong man-to-man defender.

10. Decamerion Richarson, Jr., Mississippi State (6-2, 195, second or third): Played on some bad defenses and played a lot in run support. Finished career with 177 tackles. He ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.34 seconds.

Best of rest: Michigan’s Mike Sainristil, Wake Forest’s Caelen Carson, Missouri’s Kris Abrams-Draine, Auburn’s D.J. James, Texas Christian’s Josh Newton, Rutgers’ Max Melton, Auburn’s Nehemiah Pritchett, Mississippi’s Deantre Prince and Kentucky’s Andru Phillips.

Local prospect

Marcellas Dial, 6-0,190, South Carolina (Georgia Military College): He spent three seasons with the Gamecocks, and he appeared in 38 games and made 29 starts. He finished with 114 tackles, three interceptions and 28 pass breakups. He was selected by the coaches for the Overcoming Adversity Award at the postseason senior banquet.

Teams in need: Eagles, Ravens, Texans, Lions, Cardinals, Bills and Panthers.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. The Falcons allowed last season’s preferred starter Jeff Okudah to leave during free agency. Clark Phillips III ended the season as the starter.

