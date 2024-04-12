Top 10 tight ends in the 2024 NFL draft

3. Cade Stover, Sr., Ohio State (6-4, 251, second or third): A converted defensive end and a former basketball player. He can high-point the ball like a rebounder and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds at the scouting combine.

4. Theo Johnson, Jr., Penn State (6-6, 259, third): He was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten pick. He tied for the team lead with seven touchdown catches. Finished his career with 77 catches for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns.

5. Ben Sinnott, Jr., Kansas State (6-4, 254, 4): Turned down a scholarship offer from South Dakota to walk on at Kansas State. Finished his career with 82 catches for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.68 seconds at the scouting combine.

6. Dallin Holker, Jr., Colorado State (6-3, 241, fourth or fifth): Had a big year at Colorado State after three years with little production at BYU. “Holker lacks the size and grit for in-line blocking, but can handle positional blocks in space,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “He has average play speed, but might be able to crank it up a notch with better attention to it.”

7. Jared Wiley, Sr., TCU (6-6, 253, fourth or fifth): He played three seasons after Texas before transferring. He caught 71 passes for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns over his final two seasons at TCU.

8. A.J. Barner, Sr., Michigan (6-6, 251, fifth): Considered a pro backup with potential to one day be a starter. Began his career at Indiana (three years) before finishing with the Wolverines for a season.

9. Brevyn Spann-Ford, Sr., Minnesota (6-7, 267, fifth): Has the size, but needs to improve his blocking. Had had 95 catches for 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns over five seasons for the Golden Gophers.

10. Erick All, Sr., Iowa (6-5, 250, sixth): Played four seasons at Michigan before going to Iowa as a grad transfer. Played seven games last season before sustaining a torn ACL in his knee.

Best of the rest: Arizona’s Tanner McLachlan, Washington’s Jack Westover, South Carolina’s Trey Knox, Illinois’ Tip Reiman, Washington’s Devin Culp, Brigham Young’s Isaac Rex and South Dakota State’s Zach Heins.

Local prospect:

Jaheim Bell, 6-3, 239, Florida State (Valdosta HS): He caught 39 passes for 503 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Seminoles. Bell spent this past season at Florida State after spending his previous three seasons at South Carolina. He played in 30 games and made 11 starts in three seasons with the Gamecocks.

Teams in need: Chargers, Giants, 49ers, Saints, Titans, Jets and Bengals.

Need area for the Falcons: No. The Falcons are deep at tight end with Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner and John FitzPatrick.

The Bow Tie Chronicles