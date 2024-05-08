WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

Isolated storms today, potentially severe weather tonight

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Isolated storms Wednesday, higher risk for severe weather Wednesday night
By
1 hour ago

Brace yourself for potentially severe storms across metro Atlanta late tonight into Thursday.

It’ll be a warm day, with morning temperatures already in the 70s. It’ll be humid and breezy, but most of us should stay dry through the first half of the day. There’s just a 30% chance of storms through the afternoon.

“But any one of those, in the heating of the afternoon — and it is going to be a hot day for this time of year — any one of those will have the chance to have some strong wind gusts or some hail,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

However, the main line of storms to watch will arrive late tonight. It’ll be moving in from the northwest in Tennessee, where the highest risk for severe storms will be. That system will weaken as it reaches Georgia, but it’s still creating a Level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather in North Georgia, Monahan said. Closer to the metro area, we will be under a Level 1 of 5 risk.

The greatest threat locally will be damaging wind gusts and hail. But North Georgia has a 2% chance of seeing a brief, spin-up tornado within 25 miles of any given point, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center.

Five-day forecast for May 8, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

