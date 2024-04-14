NFL draft: Mims, Van Pran-Granger could help NFL teams in the trenches

Notre Dame’s Joe Alt is considered the top offensive tackle in the draft.

But Mims’ size makes him perhaps the most intriguing player at the tackle position.

“I think the guy to roll the dice with is Amarius Mims from Georgia,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper said. “Had he played more games than eight in his career as a starter, he would have been top 10 and maybe top 5. He’s that gifted.”

NFL teams like Mims’ combination of size and speed. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.07 seconds, which is moving pretty fast for a big guy.

“The arm length,” Kiper said. “The size. He’s a mountain of a man. He can move. He played really well when he was out there healthy. Another year and you’d been looking a top five, top three guy possibility. Definitely a top 10.”

Perhaps in the middle of the first round a team may call Mims’ name.

“If you are going to roll the dice on talent and take a leap of faith that (you) can coach him and the inexperience isn’t going to be a factor working against him, Amarius Mims from Georgia would be that guy,” Kiper said.

Mims had to wait his turn at Georgia.

“I think right tackle and with the limited amount of opportunities as a starter, but he’s got the skill-set to be a left tackle,” Kiper said. “Again, with him it’s coaching. (Getting him) more experience. The talent is in abundance. When he played, he played really well.”

Mims could slip into the second round.

“I like him, a big talented guy,” said ESPN NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum, the former general manager of the Jets. “I do worry…he didn’t play a lot there. There were a lot of good players in front of him, so I saw him in the first round because his movement for his size is just rare. It’s not ideal… when you talk about these other guys who have played for at least three years. There is a little bit of a risk.”

Alt’s father, John, was selected in the first-round (21st overall) by the Chiefs back in 1984. He played 13 seasons in the NFL and was named to the Pro Bowl twice.

“Joe Alt really got better from what he was early at Notre Dame and what he was the last two years was a significant improvement,” Kiper said. “He’s a left tackle.”

Van Pran-Granger is projected to go in the third or fourth rounds. Some have compared him to former LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry, who went to the Broncos in the third-round of the 2020 draft. He’s started 57 games over four seasons and signed with the Titans in free agency.

Van Pran-Granger ran the 40-yard dash in 5.2 seconds at the scouting combine.

Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier are the centers rated ahead of Van Pran-Granger.

Frazier suffered a fractured fibula in his leg in a game against Baylor in November.

“Just from the injury standpoint, I was lucky that I just broke the bone,” Frazier said. “I didn’t do any ligament damage. If I did do ligament damage, maybe that would hurt it. The doctors just told me that bones heal and I’ll be all right.”

Frazier plays a physical brand of football.

“My goal is to put people on the ground,” Frazier said. “And then play level-headed. I have to make all the calls and study throughout the week.”

Kiper is high on Duke center Graham Barton.

“He’s a former tackle,” Kiper said. “He played center early on. How did he not get to the Big 10? He’s a Big 10 lineman. He’s ready to go. He’s a plug-and-play center.”

Washington tackle Roger Rosengarten is also highly regarded.

“I think he could be (a later first rounder),” Kiper said. “I think he’s very under-rated. He’s not getting enough publicity for the kind of year that he had. A lot of those projections have him in the second or the third. I had him in the late first all along. We’ll see how that plays out.”

Rosengarten helped the Huskies reach the national championship game last season.

“Overall, he had a pretty good two years as a right tackle, protecting the blindside of (left-handed quarterback) Michael Penix Jr.,” Kiper said.

