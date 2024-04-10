Top 10 wide receivers in the 2024 NFL draft

3. Rome Odunze, Washington (6-3, 205, first): Big and physical player who runs with authority after the catch. Had 214 catches for 3,272 yards and 24 touchdowns over his career with the Huskies.

4. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (6-4, 205, first): Had 68 catches for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns last season alongside Nabers – and both receiving throws from Heisman Trophy-winner Jayden Daniels.

5. Keon Coleman, Florida State (6-3, 215, first): Had a spectacular season after transferring from Michigan State. First-team All-ACC player had 50 catches for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns and ranked third in FBS with 300 yards on punt returns.

6. Troy Franklin, Oregon (6-2, 176, first): School-record 25 career touchdown catches, 14 of those during the 2023 season (also had 81 total coaches for 1,383 yards).

7. Adonai Mitchell, Texas (6-2, 205, first): He played on Georgia’s back-to-back national-championship teams before transferring. He had 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Longhorns last season.

8. Ladd McConkey, Georgia (6-0, 187, first or second): Missed the start of 2023 season with a back injury and also hurt his ankle. Finished his career with 119 catches for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdown catches.

9. Xavier Worthy, Texas (6-1, 172, second): He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds, which is a NFL scouting combine record. He had 75 catches for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns last season. He caught 197 passes for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns over his career.

10. Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky (5-11, 215, second): He was named first-team All-Conference USA. He had 79 catches for 894 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Set a school-record with 259 catches over his career. He had five games with at least 10 receptions and one 200-yard game.

Best of the rest: South Carolina’s Xavier Legette, Florida’s Ricky Pearsall, Washington’s JaLynn Polk, Michigan’s Roman Wilson, North Carolina’s Devontez Walker, Florida State’s Johnny Wilson, Southern California’s Brenden Rice, Washington’s Jalen McMillan, Alabama’s Jermaine Burton and Rice’s Luke McCaffrey.

Local prospects:

Dominick Blaylock, 6-1, 205, Georgia/Georgia Tech (Walton High): Blaylock, who has good hands and is a precise route-runner is 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. He played at Georgia (2019-2022) and at Tech (2023). He had 56 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns over his career. He had a career-high 21 catches and a career-high 337 yards last season at Tech.

Javon Baker, 6-1, 208, Central Florida (McEachern HS): Started his career at Alabama. He had a career-high nine receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown against Tech in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Bub Means, 6-2, 215, Pittsburgh (Lovejoy HS): He played in 12 games and started 10 for the Panthers. He also played at Louisiana Tech and was a DB at Tennessee in 2019.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, 6-2, 195, Georgia: He played in 13 of 14 games and made 11 starts. He had 34 catches for 535 yards, which ranked third on the team.

Jamari Thrash, 6-0, 180, Louisville (Troup County HS): In Thrash’s high school career, he had 134 receptions for 2,839 yards and 31 touchdowns. Thrash started his career at Georgia State, where he was All-American and All-Sun Belt as a three-year letter winner (2020-22).

Malik Washington, 5-8, 194, Virginia (Parkview HS): He played last season as a graduate transfer after starting his career at Northwestern. He was one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award (top receiver).

Teams in need: Chargers, Bears, Chiefs, Ravens, Broncos and Jaguars.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. The Falcons have added Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McLeod and Rondale Moore, but are not finished remaking the wide receiver position.

