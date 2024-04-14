Top 15 offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL draft

2. Zach Frazier, Jr., West Virginia (6-3, 314, second): He is a two-time All-American. He played some left guard early in his career. Lifted 225 pounds, 30 times at the scouting combine.

3. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Jr., Georgia (6-3, 310, third or fourth): He was the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner. He was selected first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and SEC coaches. He started at center in all 14 games for the Bulldogs. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.2 seconds at the scouting combine.

4. Beaux Limmer, Sr., Arkansas (6-5, 301, third or fourth): Started at right guard for three-and-a-half seasons before being switched to center last season. He has a 36.5-inch vertical jump and lifted 225 pounds, 39 times at the scouting combine.

5. Andrew Raym, Sr., Oklahoma (6-4, 314, fourth): He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.42 seconds at the scouting combine. Big tough guy with size. Lateral quickness is an issue.

GUARDS

1. Troy Fautanu, Jr., Washington (6-4, 317, first): He started all 15 games at left tackle for the Huskies. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

2. Cooper Beebe, Sr., Kansas State (6-3, 335, second): He started all 13 games at left guard. He was Kansas State’s first consensus All-American offensive lineman in school history.

3. Dominick Puni, Sr., Kansas (6-4, 323, second or third): He started 13 games at left guard in 2022 and moved over to left tackle last season. Started his career at Central Missouri.

4. Brandon Coleman, Sr., Texas Christian (6-4, 316, third): He was a three-year starter for the Horned Frogs and was a captain last season. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.99 seconds.

5. Kiran Amegadjie, Jr., Yale (6-5, 326 third): He was first-team All-Ivy League. Started all 10 games at left tackle in 2022. He played four games last season before suffering a season-ending quadriceps injury.

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

1. Joe Alt, Jr., Notre Dame (6-9, 322, first): He’s had pre-draft meetings with the Titans (fifth pick) and Jets (10th). He was a first-team Associated Press All-American and started 12 games at left tackle last season.

2. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Jr., Penn State (6-6, 317, first): He was named first-team Associated Pres All-American and was the Big 10 conference’s offensive lineman of the year. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.11 seconds at the scouting combine.

3. Taliese Fuaga, Jr., Oregon State (6-6, 332, first): He’s a mauler in the run game and held up well at right tackle. Some project him as a NFL guard. He was named second-team Associated Press All-American.

4. J.C. Latham, Jr., Alabama (6-6, 360, first): He was named second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC. He started 14 games at right tackle last season. He had 17 penalties over the past two seasons.

5. Amarius Mims, Jr., Georgia (6-7 3/4, 340, first): He played at Bleckley County High School. He played right tackle in seven games and made six starts. He sustained a high-ankle sprain in Georgia’s SEC opener against South Carolina. He returned from injury in home finale against Mississippi. Ran the 40-yard dash in 5.07 seconds at the scouting combine.

Best of the rest: Tackles –- Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, Duke’s Graham Barton, Arizona’s Jordan Morgan, Brigham Young’s Kingsley Suamataia, Houston’s Patrick Paul, Howard’s Anim Dankwah and Washington’s Roger Rosengarten. Guards –- Connecticut’s Christian Haynes, Utah’s Sataoa Laumea, Boston College’s Christian Mahogany and Illinois’ Isaiah Adams. Centers – Michigan’s Drake Nugent, Florida’s Kingsley Equakun, Wisconsin’s Tanor Bortolini, LSU’s Charles Turner III and North Dakota State’s Jalen Sundell.

Local prospects: Tylan Grable, 6-7, 290, Central Florida (Wilkinson County HS): He started all 13 games last season and was named honorable-mention offensive lineman on the All-Big 12 team chosen by league coaches.

Trente Jones, 6-4, 324, Michigan (Grayson HS): He was a key cog of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines (2021-22), the first back-to-back winners in history. He was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-23) and four-time letterman.

Dylan McMahon, 6-2, 295, N.C. State (Savannah Christian): As a fifth-year senior, he played in 10 games with a total of 621 offensive snaps. He allowed nine quarterback hurries and one sack at center.

Hunter Nourzad, 6-3, 320, Penn State (The Walker School): He earned an engineering degree at Cornell before transferring to Penn State. Started 13 games for the Nittany Lions last season. Was invited to the Falcons’ locals day.

Teams in need: Eagles, Steelers, Giants, Titans and Ravens.

Need area for the Falcons: Yes, the Falcons could use developmental players at center, guard and tackle.

