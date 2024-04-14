Atlanta Falcons

Top 15 offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL draft

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt runs a drill during NFL pro day football workouts in South Bend, Ind., Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt runs a drill during NFL pro day football workouts in South Bend, Ind., Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
By
0 minutes ago

Here are the top 15 offensive linemen prospects (with height, weight, projected round in parentheses) for the NFL draft, which is set for April 25-27 in Detroit:

CENTERS

1. Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jr., Oregon (6-foot-3, 334 pounds, first): He became the first Oregon player and the first Pac-12 player to win the Dave Rimington award, which goes to the nation’s top center. He has a 32-inch vertical jump and lifted 225 pounds, 30 times at the scouting combine.

2. Zach Frazier, Jr., West Virginia (6-3, 314, second): He is a two-time All-American. He played some left guard early in his career. Lifted 225 pounds, 30 times at the scouting combine.

3. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Jr., Georgia (6-3, 310, third or fourth): He was the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner. He was selected first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and SEC coaches. He started at center in all 14 games for the Bulldogs. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.2 seconds at the scouting combine.

4. Beaux Limmer, Sr., Arkansas (6-5, 301, third or fourth): Started at right guard for three-and-a-half seasons before being switched to center last season. He has a 36.5-inch vertical jump and lifted 225 pounds, 39 times at the scouting combine.

5. Andrew Raym, Sr., Oklahoma (6-4, 314, fourth): He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.42 seconds at the scouting combine. Big tough guy with size. Lateral quickness is an issue.

GUARDS

1. Troy Fautanu, Jr., Washington (6-4, 317, first): He started all 15 games at left tackle for the Huskies. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

2. Cooper Beebe, Sr., Kansas State (6-3, 335, second): He started all 13 games at left guard. He was Kansas State’s first consensus All-American offensive lineman in school history.

3. Dominick Puni, Sr., Kansas (6-4, 323, second or third): He started 13 games at left guard in 2022 and moved over to left tackle last season. Started his career at Central Missouri.

4. Brandon Coleman, Sr., Texas Christian (6-4, 316, third): He was a three-year starter for the Horned Frogs and was a captain last season. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.99 seconds.

5. Kiran Amegadjie, Jr., Yale (6-5, 326 third): He was first-team All-Ivy League. Started all 10 games at left tackle in 2022. He played four games last season before suffering a season-ending quadriceps injury.

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

1. Joe Alt, Jr., Notre Dame (6-9, 322, first): He’s had pre-draft meetings with the Titans (fifth pick) and Jets (10th). He was a first-team Associated Press All-American and started 12 games at left tackle last season.

2. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Jr., Penn State (6-6, 317, first): He was named first-team Associated Pres All-American and was the Big 10 conference’s offensive lineman of the year. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.11 seconds at the scouting combine.

3. Taliese Fuaga, Jr., Oregon State (6-6, 332, first): He’s a mauler in the run game and held up well at right tackle. Some project him as a NFL guard. He was named second-team Associated Press All-American.

4. J.C. Latham, Jr., Alabama (6-6, 360, first): He was named second-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC. He started 14 games at right tackle last season. He had 17 penalties over the past two seasons.

5. Amarius Mims, Jr., Georgia (6-7 3/4, 340, first): He played at Bleckley County High School. He played right tackle in seven games and made six starts. He sustained a high-ankle sprain in Georgia’s SEC opener against South Carolina. He returned from injury in home finale against Mississippi. Ran the 40-yard dash in 5.07 seconds at the scouting combine.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Best of the rest: Tackles –- Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton, Duke’s Graham Barton, Arizona’s Jordan Morgan, Brigham Young’s Kingsley Suamataia, Houston’s Patrick Paul, Howard’s Anim Dankwah and Washington’s Roger Rosengarten. Guards –- Connecticut’s Christian Haynes, Utah’s Sataoa Laumea, Boston College’s Christian Mahogany and Illinois’ Isaiah Adams. Centers – Michigan’s Drake Nugent, Florida’s Kingsley Equakun, Wisconsin’s Tanor Bortolini, LSU’s Charles Turner III and North Dakota State’s Jalen Sundell.

Local prospects: Tylan Grable, 6-7, 290, Central Florida (Wilkinson County HS): He started all 13 games last season and was named honorable-mention offensive lineman on the All-Big 12 team chosen by league coaches.

Trente Jones, 6-4, 324, Michigan (Grayson HS): He was a key cog of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines (2021-22), the first back-to-back winners in history. He was a four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-23) and four-time letterman.

Dylan McMahon, 6-2, 295, N.C. State (Savannah Christian): As a fifth-year senior, he played in 10 games with a total of 621 offensive snaps. He allowed nine quarterback hurries and one sack at center.

Hunter Nourzad, 6-3, 320, Penn State (The Walker School): He earned an engineering degree at Cornell before transferring to Penn State. Started 13 games for the Nittany Lions last season. Was invited to the Falcons’ locals day.

Teams in need: Eagles, Steelers, Giants, Titans and Ravens.

Need area for the Falcons: Yes, the Falcons could use developmental players at center, guard and tackle.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Gridlock Guy: Ten years later, Captain Herb’s final selfless act

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed during shootout between former couple in NW Atlanta, police say
32m ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Transfer portal: What the spring window really means for Georgia, SEC

Credit: AP

Biden calls G7 leaders to discuss response to Iranian threat after Israel attack
26m ago

Credit: AP

Biden calls G7 leaders to discuss response to Iranian threat after Israel attack
26m ago

Credit: AP

Trump attacks judge and prosecutors in last rally preceding hush money trial
The Latest

NFL draft: After Caleb Williams, is Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye the next quarterback?
Top 10 quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft
Top 10 tight ends in the 2024 NFL draft
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Scottie Scheffler remains at top of Masters leaderboard to start final round
Black Greek organizations are leading Morris Brown’s cultural resurgence
Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta