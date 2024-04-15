Top 10 defensive linemen in the 2024 NFL draft

2. Byron Murphy II, Jr., Texas (6-1, 308, first): He was the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year. He lifted 225 pounds 28 times as the NFL scouting combine.

3. Darius Robinson, Sr., Missouri ( 6-5, 286, first or second): NFL.Com analyst Bucky Brooks projects that Robinson will go between 19 and 36th in the draft. He posted 12 sacks and 19.5 tackles for losses for the past two seasons. He lifted 225 pounds, 21 times at the scouting combine.

4. T’Vondre Sweat, Sr., Texas (6-4 1/2, 366, second or third): Has a red flag now after his recent arrest. Big and powerful player. Ran the 40-yard dash in 5.27 seconds and had a 26-inch vertical jump.

5. Kris Jenkins, Sr., Michigan (6-3, 305, second or third): Son of Kris Jenkins Sr., who played for the Panthers (2001-07) and the Jets (2008-10). He was a two-time All-Pro defensive tackle. The son ran the 40-yard in 4.91 seconds and lifted 225 pounds, 29 times at the scouting combine.

DEFENSIVE END

1. Laiatu Latu, Sr., UCLA (6-5, 261, first): Has a medical issue (neck), but was highly productive as a pass rusher. He won the Ted Hendricks award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive end.

2. Jared Verse, Jr., Florida State (6-4, 260, first): Dynamic pass rusher who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds. He lifted 225 pounds, 31 times at the scouting combine.

3. Chop Robinson, Jr., Penn State (6-3, 254, first): He was nicknamed “Pork Chop” because of his size as a baby (11 pounds). It’s been shorten to “Chop.” He started his career at Maryland.

4. Bralen Trice, Jr., Washington (6-3, 274, first or second): He led the Huskies with 11. 5 tackles for losses and seven sacks. He played in all 15 games last season.

5. Jonah Elliss, Jr, Utah (6-2, 243, second): Brother of Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss and son of former NFLer Luther Elliss. He had 16 tackles for loss and 12 sacks last season for the Utes.

Best of the rest: Tackles – Clemson’s Ruke Orhorhoro, Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus, Florida State’s Braden Fiske, Ohio State’s Michael Hall Jr., Miami’s Leonard Taylor III and Clemson’s Tyler Davis. Ends -- Penn State’s Adisa Isaac, Western Michigan’s Marshawn Kneeland, Kansas’ Austin Booker, Michigan’s Jaylen Harrell, Houston’s Nelson Ceaser and Mississippi’s Cedric Johnson.

Local prospects: Justin Eboigbe, 6-5, 292, Alabama (Forest Park HS): He was healthy after sustaining a season-ending neck injury midway through the 2022 season. He was named first-team All-SEC by the conference coaches. He was named second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press. He made 64 tackles to rank fourth on Alabama’s defense. He had 11.5 tackles for loss (minus-50 yards) and also had seven sacks, four QB hurries and one pass breakup.

Zion Logue, 6-5, 310, Georgia: He played in every game last season and made 10 starts along the defensive line. He had 17 tackles with 2.5 for loss, including half of a sack. He also had three pass breakups. In 2022, he played in 14 of 15 games and made six starts.

Teams in need: Rams, Bengals, Titans, Seahawks and Ravens.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata will enter the season 31-years old. The Falcons also need defensive ends with pass-rush ability.

