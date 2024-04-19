Top 10 special-teams players in the 2024 NFL draft

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

2. Will Reichard, Sr., Alabama (6-1, 191, fifth): Kicked in lot of high-leverage situations in the SEC. Made 84 of 100 field-goal attempts and 295 of 207 extra-point attempts over his career. Needs more consistent depth on his kickoffs.

3. Harrison Mevis, Sr., Missouri (6-0, 241, sixth or seventh): He holds the SEC record for longest field goal made, at 61 yards. He made 147 of 148 extra-point attempts and 86 of 103 field-goal attempts.

4. Jack Browning, Sr., San Diego State (5-11, 190, seventh or not drafted): He was named second-team All-Mountain West. He made 33 of 44 field-goal attempts over the past two seasons and averaged 45.5 per punt.

5. Cam Little, Jr., Arkansas (6-1, 173, seventh or not drafted): He made 129 of 129 of his extra-point attempts and 53 of 64 of his field-goal attempts. He made 64% of his from 50 yards or more including a 56-yarder.

PUNTERS

1. Tory Taylor, Sr., Iowa (6-4, 226, third): The Melbourne, Australia native hit some booming punts for the Hawkeyes as he averaged 46.3 yards on 295 punts for 13,657 yards with 103 going for 50-plus yards.

2. Austin McNamara, Sr., Texas Tech (6-5, 204, fifth): Averaged at least 44 yards per punt over the past four seasons for the Red Raiders.

3. Matthew Hayball, Sr., Vanderbilt (6-0, 189, sixth): He was named second-team Associated Press All-American. He was Vanderbilt’s first All-American since 2016 and first All-American punter since 1996. He averaged 47.6 yards per punt.

4. Ryan Rehkow, Jr., Brigham Young (6-4, 243, seventh or not drafted): A four-year starter with major leg-strength. However, he might have to sacrifice some distance for more loft at the NFL level. He averaged 47.4 yards over 176 punts.

5. Porter Wilson, Sr., Duke (6-4, 231, seven or not drafted): He made a big jump from 43.1 yards per punt to 46.6 yards last season. He average 44.4 yards per punt over his career.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Best of rest: Kickers – Notre Dame’s Spencer Shrader, Northern Iowa’s Matthew Cook and New Mexico State’s Ethan Albertson. Punters -- Texas’ Ryan Sanborn and Texas A&M’s Nik Constantinou. Long snappers – Wisconsin’s Peter Bowden, Nebraska’s Marco Ortiz, Notre Dame’s Michael Vinson and N.C. State’s Joe Shimko.

Local prospects

William Mote, LS, Georgia (6-2, 230, not drafted): He was the long snapper on every punt since the 2020 season and took over the field-goal snapping duties in 2022. He participated in the Senior Bowl.

Teams in need: Cowboys, Commanders, Browns, Broncos and Jaguars.

Need area for Falcons: No. The Falcons are set at punter and kicker, with Bradley Pinion and Younghoe Koo. They are expecting to get returner Avery Williams back from knee surgery.

The Bow Tie Chronicles