Falcons draft bio: Alabama S DeMarcco Hellams

Seventh round (224th overall) – Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams
Age: 22. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 203. Arm: 31. Hands: 9. 10-yard split: 1.57. 40-yard dash: 4.57. Vertical Jump: 31 inches. Broad jump: 10′1″ Hometown: Washington, D.C. Overview: Hellams led Alabama with 108 tackles last season. In his four collegiate seasons, he had 255 tackles (7.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and four interceptions over 40 games. He had played special teams in college, and that will be a necessity for him to stick on an NFL roster.
