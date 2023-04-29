Falcons draft bio: Alabama S DeMarcco Hellams

Age: 22. Ht: 6-1. Wt: 203. Arm: 31. Hands: 9. 10-yard split: 1.57. 40-yard dash: 4.57. Vertical Jump: 31 inches. Broad jump: 10′1″ Hometown: Washington, D.C. Overview: Hellams led Alabama with 108 tackles last season. In his four collegiate seasons, he had 255 tackles (7.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and four interceptions over 40 games. He had played special teams in college, and that will be a necessity for him to stick on an NFL roster.

