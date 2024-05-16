Atlanta Falcons

Falcons release ex-starting linebacker Ade Ogundeji

Falcons outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (center) sprints to the next drill during rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021, in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

By
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons released outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji, a former starter and a fifth-round draft pick from Notre Dame, on Thursday.

Ogundeji, 25, who’s 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds, missed last season after sustaining a foot injury in the exhibition season. He was placed on injured reserve for the season.

In 2022, he started 16 games and had 42 tackles and two sacks over 542 defensive snaps (51%). As a rookie, he started in 11 of 16 games and had 33 tackles and a sack over 569 defensive snaps (48%). He also played 273 special-teams snaps.

Ogundeji was not at the team’s OTA that was open to the media Tuesday.

