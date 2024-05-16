Falcons release ex-starting linebacker Ade Ogundeji

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons released outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji, a former starter and a fifth-round draft pick from Notre Dame, on Thursday.

Ogundeji, 25, who’s 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds, missed last season after sustaining a foot injury in the exhibition season. He was placed on injured reserve for the season.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

In 2022, he started 16 games and had 42 tackles and two sacks over 542 defensive snaps (51%). As a rookie, he started in 11 of 16 games and had 33 tackles and a sack over 569 defensive snaps (48%). He also played 273 special-teams snaps.