Saturday’s Braves game against Padres rained out, moved to Monday

aturday’s Braves game against the Padres at Truist Park was postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up on Monday as part of a split-doubleheader.
On Monday, the first game will begin at 12:20 p.m., as originally scheduled. Saturday’s makeup game will start at 6:20 p.m.
Bryce Elder, who was scheduled to start on Saturday for the Braves, will start Sunday’s game against San Diego, which is on ESPN. Yu Darvish will pitch for the Padres.
On Monday, Reynaldo López will pitch the first game of the doubleheader for Atlanta, and Chris Sale will start the nightcap. The Padres will start Dylan Cease and Randy Vásquez, but they haven’t officially announced the order.
Saturday’s game was scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. Before it did, the Braves announced the contest would start in a delay. When that announcement came, the tarp wasn’t on the field. It wasn’t raining.
The rain began around 8 p.m. and continued until the Braves announced it was postponed. Their announcement came just before 9 p.m.
