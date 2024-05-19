Saturday’s Braves game against Padres rained out, moved to Monday

aturday’s Braves game against the Padres at Truist Park was postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up on Monday as part of a split-doubleheader.

On Monday, the first game will begin at 12:20 p.m., as originally scheduled. Saturday’s makeup game will start at 6:20 p.m.

Bryce Elder, who was scheduled to start on Saturday for the Braves, will start Sunday’s game against San Diego, which is on ESPN. Yu Darvish will pitch for the Padres.