Atlanta Braves

Saturday’s Braves game against Padres rained out, moved to Monday

A fan dances in the rain before a rain-delayed baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. The game was eventually postponed. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A fan dances in the rain before a rain-delayed baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. The game was eventually postponed. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By
Updated 2 minutes ago

aturday’s Braves game against the Padres at Truist Park was postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up on Monday as part of a split-doubleheader.

On Monday, the first game will begin at 12:20 p.m., as originally scheduled. Saturday’s makeup game will start at 6:20 p.m.

Bryce Elder, who was scheduled to start on Saturday for the Braves, will start Sunday’s game against San Diego, which is on ESPN. Yu Darvish will pitch for the Padres.

On Monday, Reynaldo López will pitch the first game of the doubleheader for Atlanta, and Chris Sale will start the nightcap. The Padres will start Dylan Cease and Randy Vásquez, but they haven’t officially announced the order.

ExploreRead more about the Braves here

Saturday’s game was scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m. Before it did, the Braves announced the contest would start in a delay. When that announcement came, the tarp wasn’t on the field. It wasn’t raining.

The rain began around 8 p.m. and continued until the Braves announced it was postponed. Their announcement came just before 9 p.m.

Fans dance in the rain before a rain-delayed baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A ground crew member covers the mound before baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fallout continues for Emory president after protest crackdown

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

CNN’s Alice Stewart dies at 58
2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgian who organized a Jan. 6 rally wins race for RNC post

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC File

Kennesaw State University student fatally shot on campus, suspect detained
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC File

Kennesaw State University student fatally shot on campus, suspect detained
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Gwinnett district attorney, commission chair face primary challengers
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Austin Riley unsure of when he’ll return from ailing left side
1h ago
Braves’ bullpen receives boost as Pierce Johnson comes off injured list
Braves notes: What Kerr learned from elite hitters, why the wait to activate Johnson
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPS, Coke and Home Depot shareholders try to force DEI changes
KEN SUGIURA
‘Seismic’ changes are coming to college athletics, not entirely for the better
8 places to meet people that aren’t dating apps or bars