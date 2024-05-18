Georgian who organized a Jan. 6 rally wins race for RNC post

They fought over a vaunted job in the grassroots world of political activism. There are only three Georgia seats on the RNC committee — GOP chair Josh McKoon holds the third — and its members help orchestrate the party’s convention and set its platform.

Neither Howard nor Thompson could be considered a moderate. Howard has long been a party activist who has helped elect waves of Georgia Republicans, while Thompson is a co-founder of an ultraconservative party faction.

But each faced accusations that they were too complacent after Trump was narrowly defeated by President Joe Biden in 2020, making him the first Republican to lose Georgia in nearly three decades.

”The inmates have definitely taken over the asylum when Ginger Howard is considered a moderate,” said Jay Morgan, former executive director of the Georgia GOP.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Kremer wasn’t part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. But she proudly told conservative audiences while campaigning for the post that she obtained the permit for the “Save America” rally before the attack.

“It’s not enough to just espouse conservative values anymore,” Kremer told a recent conservative gathering. “We have to stand up and fight — and the RNC hasn’t done it.”

Thompson, meanwhile, beat challenges from David Cross, an election conspiracist who recently won a Georgia GOP leadership post; and Jason Frazier, who has challenged nearly 10,000 voter registrations under Georgia’s 2021 election law.

At local meetings, Thompson sounded incredulous at attempts to frame him as weak-kneed, noting that he helped lead the charge to depose former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel.

“I have a lifetime of conservative activism,” he told one gathering. “You know me.”