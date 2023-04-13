Top 10 running backs in the 2023 NFL draft

5. Kenny McIntosh, Sr., RB, Georgia, 6-0, 210, 2-3: He rushed 279 times for 1,582 yards and 16 touchdowns over his career with the Bulldogs. Last season, he played in all 15 games for the national champions and rushed 149 times for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns.

6. Devon Achane, Jr., RB, Texas AM, 5-09, 185, 2-3: In three seasons with the Aggies, he rushed 369 times for 2,376 (6.4 yards per carry) and 21 touchdowns.

7. Tyjae Spears, Jr., RB, Tulane, 5-10, 204, 3rd: Helped lead the Green Wave to the American Athletic Conference title and a Cotton Bowl victory over USC. He rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns in the upset.

8. DeWayne McBride, Jr., RB, Alabama-Birmingham, 5-10, 215, 3rd: He finished the regular season as the nation’s leading rusher, with 1,713 yards, and he led the nation in rushing yards per game (155.7) and yards per carry (7.35). He also had 19 rushing touchdowns.

9. Tank Bigsby, Jr., RB, Auburn, 6-0, 213, 3-4: He played at Callaway High. Bigsby, a former SEC freshman of the year, rushed for 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns over his career with the Tigers. He rushed for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore, but dipped last season.

10. Israel Abanikanda, Jr., RB, Pittsburgh, 5-10, 215, 4th: He played three seasons with the Panthers and finished his career with 390 carries, 2,177 yards (5.6 per carry) and 28 touchdowns. He also caught 38 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

Best of the rest: Texas’ Roschon Johnson, Oklahoma’s Eric Gray, Illinois’ Chase Brown, Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn and Kentucky’s Chris Rodriquez.

Teams in need: Buccaneers, Texans, Chargers, Bengals and Vikings.

Local prospects: Keaton Mitchell, 5-9, 188, East Carolina (Eagles Landing Christian): Highly productive for the Pirates over three seasons. He rushed 463 times for 3,027 yards and 25 touchdowns. He rushed for more that 1,100 yards in 2021 and more than 1,400 in 2022. Projected to go in the fifth or sixth round.

Rodriguez, 5-11, 224, Kentucky (Ola HS): He was elected a two-time captain for the Wildcats. He rushed for 3,643 yards and 33 touchdowns over his career. His yards were the third-most in school history. Projected to go in the seventh round or be signed as a high-priority free agent.

Need area for Falcons: Yes. Cordarrelle Patterson turned 32 in March, and Caleb Huntley is trying to return from Achilles surgery.

The Bow Tie Chronicles