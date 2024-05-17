Falcons sign third-round pick Bralen Trice to four-year, $5.9 million contract

The Falcons previously signed four of their eight draft picks. First-round pick quarterback Michael Penix, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, and defensive end Brandon Porlus remain unsigned.

Here’s what the Falcons had to say about Trice:

General manager Terry Fontenot’s take: “Another versatile player. Tough. Instinctive. He can play the run. He can rush the passer. Powerful, heavy-handed on the edge. Excellent motor. Non-stop motor. Love the way he plays the game and the way he approaches the game.”

Coach Raheem Morris’ take: “(Falcons outside linebackers coach) Jacquies Smith does a great job evaluating outside linebackers. (Trice has) the power and strength.”

Trice’s Bio -- Third round (74th overall ) – Bralen Trice

Age: 23. H.t: 6-foot-3. Wt.: 274 pounds. Arms: 32 1/2. Hands: 9. 40-yard dash: 4.72. Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona. Overview: He was one of four captains last season as voted on by his teammates. He was first-team All-American (Pro Football Focus) and first-team All-Pac-12. He started each game last season as the Huskies reached the national championship game. He was named defensive MVP of the Sugar Bowl after getting five tackles, three tackles for losses, two sacks and a forced fumble. He had three tackles against Michigan in the title game. For the second year in a row, Trice was named the school’s defensive MVP at the team’s postseason awards banquet.