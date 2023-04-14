Top 10 quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft

5. Hendon Hooker, Sr., QB, Tennessee, 6-4, 208, 2nd-3rd: Started his career at Virginia Tech, thrived in the Volunteers’ quick-strike offensive attack. He is recovering from a late-season knee injury. He completed 66.9% of his passes, threw 80 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

6. Tanner McKee, Jr., QB, Stanford, 6-6, 230, 3rd: He completed 63.2% of his passes over 23 games for the Cardinal.

7. Jake Haener, Sr., QB, Fresno State, 6-0, 208, 4th: He started his career at Washington and is being compared with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. He passed for 6,992 yards and 53 touchdowns over the past two seasons for the Bulldogs.

8. Stetson Bennett, Sr., QB, Georgia, 5-11, 190, 5th-6th: Bennett played at Pierce County High School before his storied college career which ended with him leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships.

9. Aidan OConnell, Sr., QB, Purdue, 6-3, 212, 5th-6th: He was coached by the Falcons in the East-West Shrine Bowl. He completed 6 of 16 passes for 61 yards for the East. He played four seasons for the Boilermakers and completed 826 of 1,239 passes (66.7%) for 9,219 yards, 65 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He finished with a college passer rating of 141.6. “I was a walk-on at Purdue,” O’Connell said. “Went there for six years. Overstayed my welcome a little bit. I was the old man on the block.”

10.Clayton Tune, Sr., QB, Houston, 6-2, 216, 6th-7th: He was three-time captain for the Cougars. He passed for 11,994 yards over five seasons and tossed 104 touchdown passes.

Best of the rest: TCU’s Max Duggan, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Brigham Young’s Jaren Hall, Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent, Fordham Tim DeMorat and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham

Local prospect: Bennett. “Stetson Bennett, because of the Todd Monken connection, he’s obviously somebody you’d immediately think about with the Ravens on Day 3,” ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper said.

Teams in need: Panthers, Colts, Texans, Raiders and Ravens

Need area for Falcons: No. The Falcons have dubbed Desmond Ridder as their starter and signed Taylor Heinicke to back him up. They have done their due diligence on the top quarterbacks in the draft.

The Bow Tie Chronicles