X

Top 10 special-teamers in the 2023 NFL draft

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Here are the top kickers, punters and long snappers (with projected round) for the NFL draft, which is set for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri:

PUNTER

1. Bryce Baringer, Sr., P, Michigan State, 6-1, 221 pounds, Rounds 5-6: He holds the school record for career average (46 yards per punt) and single-season average (49 in 2022). His career punting average of 46.0 per punt (161 punts for 7,406 yards) is a school and Big Ten record. The previous mark was held by Reggie Roby of Iowa with a 45.5-yard average from 1979-82.

2. Brad Robbins, Sr., P, Michigan, 6-0, 205, 5-6: He played in 44 games for the Wolverines. He averaged 42 yards per punt over his career. He averaged 46.3 last season.

3. Adam Korsak, Sr., P, Rutgers, 6-1, 185, 7: He won the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the nation’s top punter. He finished his career as the NCAA leader in career punts (349), net punting yards in a single season (45.25) and career punting yards (15,318).

4. Michael Turk, Sr., P, Oklahoma, 6-0, 234, 7-High-priority free agent: He lifted 225 pounds 15 times at the scouting combine, most by a punter since 2003. His two uncles played in the NFL (three-time Pro Bowler Matt Turk a punter and the late Dan Turk, an offensive lineman.) Started his career at Arizona State.

5. Joe Doyle, Sr., P, Memphis, 5-11, 200, 7-HPFA: He averaged 45.9 yards on 49 punts last season for the Tigers.

KICKER

1. Jake Moody, Sr., K, Michigan, 6-0, 207, 5: Moody made field goals of 51, 51, 35 and 35 yards in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas. “I knew it was going to be a defensive battle for sure,” Moody said. “Most all-star games are. I’m thankful for the offense getting me opportunities to kick field goals. They put me in a great spot to put points on the board, and I’m really thankful for that.”

2. Chad Ryland, Sr., K, Maryland, 5-11, 191, 7: ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper ranks Ryland as the top kicker in the draft. Started his career at Eastern Michigan. Played in the Senior Bowl.

3. Christopher Dunn, Sr., K, N.C. State, 5-8, 177, 7-HPFA: He finished as the school’s all-time career scoring leader with 377 points. Made 69 field goals and all 170 of his point-after attempts over his career.

4. Andre Szmyt, Sr., K, Syracuse, 6-1, 194, 7-HPFA: He won the Lou Groza award as a freshman in 2018. He’s the school’s all-time leader in points, with 454. He made 85 career field goals, also a school record.

5. Jack Podlesny, Sr., K, Georgia, 6-1, 193, 7-HPFA: He was named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and the conference’s coaches. He made 26 of 29 field-goal attempts in 2022 and 22 of 27 in 2021.

LONG SNAPPERS

1. Alex Ward, Sr., LS, Central Florida, 6-4, 236, 6-7: He has a degree in mechanical engineering. He was a two-time finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award as the top long snapper in college football. Ward began as a freshman long snapper at UCF in the 2017 season. He played in the Senior Bowl.

2. Robert Soderholm, Sr., LS, Virginia Military Institute, 5-11, 242, 7-HPFA: He was named first-team All-Southern Conference. He played in the Senior Bowl.

Teams in need: Cowboys, Commanders, Panthers, Browns and Broncos.

Need area for Falcons: No. The Falcons are set with kicker Younghoe Koo, Punter Bradley Pinion and long snapper Liam McCullough.

AJC’S 2023 POSITION-BY-POSITION DRAFT SERIES

WIDE RECEIVERSPast few drafts have spoiled NFL teams looking for wide receivers | Top 10 WRs

RUNNING BACKSRunning backs Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs may have to wait to hear their names called | Top 10 RBs

TIGHT ENDSNotre Dame’s Michael Mayer heads a dee TE class | Top 10 TEs

QUARTERBACKS Bryce Young’s small stature no longer an issue in the NFL | Top 10 QBs

OFFENSIVE LINESkoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle | Top 5 C,G, &OTs

DEFENSIVE LINE Is Jalen Carter the real deal or a potential bust? | Top 5 DTs, DEs

LINEBACKERSDutchtown’s Will Anderson expected to go in top 5 of NFL draft | Top 10 LBs

CORNERBACKSFormer Georgia standout Kelee Ringo is one of the top cornerbacks in the draft | Top 10 CBs

SAFETIES – Friday

SPECIAL TEAMS – Saturday

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
12h ago

Credit: Taj'h Butler

Linebacker Tah’j Butler commits to Georgia Tech
8h ago

Credit: AP

AJC’s final mock NFL draft: Falcons to select Lukas Van Ness
13h ago

Credit: AP

AJC’s final mock NFL draft: Falcons to select Lukas Van Ness
13h ago

Credit: Jeffrey Gamza/Pitt Athletics

Excellence in practice separates Georgia Tech’s Jaylon King
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

AJC’s final mock NFL draft: Falcons to select Lukas Van Ness
13h ago
Falcons expected to continue to build on defense with eighth pick in NFL draft
15h ago
Alabama’s Brian Branch, Jordan Battle are top safeties in the NFL draft
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
8h ago
Read about expenses by ATL airport staff that was flagged in internal report
12h ago
Pastor Andy Stanley details last talks with his father, evangelist Charles Stanley
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top