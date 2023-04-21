Top 10 special-teamers in the 2023 NFL draft

4. Michael Turk, Sr., P, Oklahoma, 6-0, 234, 7-High-priority free agent: He lifted 225 pounds 15 times at the scouting combine, most by a punter since 2003. His two uncles played in the NFL (three-time Pro Bowler Matt Turk a punter and the late Dan Turk, an offensive lineman.) Started his career at Arizona State.

5. Joe Doyle, Sr., P, Memphis, 5-11, 200, 7-HPFA: He averaged 45.9 yards on 49 punts last season for the Tigers.

KICKER

1. Jake Moody, Sr., K, Michigan, 6-0, 207, 5: Moody made field goals of 51, 51, 35 and 35 yards in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas. “I knew it was going to be a defensive battle for sure,” Moody said. “Most all-star games are. I’m thankful for the offense getting me opportunities to kick field goals. They put me in a great spot to put points on the board, and I’m really thankful for that.”

2. Chad Ryland, Sr., K, Maryland, 5-11, 191, 7: ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper ranks Ryland as the top kicker in the draft. Started his career at Eastern Michigan. Played in the Senior Bowl.

3. Christopher Dunn, Sr., K, N.C. State, 5-8, 177, 7-HPFA: He finished as the school’s all-time career scoring leader with 377 points. Made 69 field goals and all 170 of his point-after attempts over his career.

4. Andre Szmyt, Sr., K, Syracuse, 6-1, 194, 7-HPFA: He won the Lou Groza award as a freshman in 2018. He’s the school’s all-time leader in points, with 454. He made 85 career field goals, also a school record.

5. Jack Podlesny, Sr., K, Georgia, 6-1, 193, 7-HPFA: He was named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and the conference’s coaches. He made 26 of 29 field-goal attempts in 2022 and 22 of 27 in 2021.

LONG SNAPPERS

1. Alex Ward, Sr., LS, Central Florida, 6-4, 236, 6-7: He has a degree in mechanical engineering. He was a two-time finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award as the top long snapper in college football. Ward began as a freshman long snapper at UCF in the 2017 season. He played in the Senior Bowl.

2. Robert Soderholm, Sr., LS, Virginia Military Institute, 5-11, 242, 7-HPFA: He was named first-team All-Southern Conference. He played in the Senior Bowl.

Teams in need: Cowboys, Commanders, Panthers, Browns and Broncos.

Need area for Falcons: No. The Falcons are set with kicker Younghoe Koo, Punter Bradley Pinion and long snapper Liam McCullough.

