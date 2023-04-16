Skoronski’s short arm length being scrutinized for left tackle

Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Georgia’s Broderick Jones are considered the top tackles along with Skoronski in the draft. Johnson’s arm length is 36 1/8 inches and Jones checks in at 34 ¾.

“Teams have been pretty open about that,” Skoronski said. “No one has really sat me down and said, ‘No, you can’t play tackle for us.’ Teams have just kinda asked me where I see myself. I said that I’m a tackle, I play tackle, but am more than willing to play anywhere.”

Skoronski knows the business of the NFL. His grandfather Bob was a star on Vince Lombardi’s dominant Green Bay teams of the 1960s. So he’s open to a possible position change, but also knows that measurables aren’t everything.

“Arm length number doesn’t really determine a great player or a great blocker,” Skoronski said. “It’s pretty irrelevant. I think some of my issues that have been chalked up to arm length are really just technical things I can work on and try to fix. I’m not really concerned about that. From what I gather, a lot of teams really aren’t either.”

Skoronski plans to win his blocks with his feet, not his arms.

“That’s always been my philosophy,” Skoronski said. “Continuing to work on things like punch-timing and hand-placement have been huge things for me to sort of alleviate that sort of issue, which is something I have to work on for sure. At the end of the day there’s nothing I can do about my arm length.”

His grandfather, a member of the Green Bay Packers hall of fame who died in 2018, has always been an inspiration for Skoronski.

“He’s sort of been my football mentor ever since I was born,” Skoronski said. “I just always have looked up to him and wanted to follow in his footsteps. This is a dream continuing in his legacy.”

