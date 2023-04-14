X

Top 10 tight ends in the 2023 NFL draft

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 tight end prospects (with projected round) for the NFL draft, which is set for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri:

1. Michael Mayer, Jr., TE, Notre Dame, 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, 1st round: He played in 36 games over three seasons and caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards (11.7 per catch) and 18 touchdowns.

2. Dalton Kincaid, Sr., TE, Utah, 6-4, 240, 1st: He’s a pass-catching tight end and will not provide much help blocking early on. “He has explosiveness,” ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said. “He can stretch the seam. He can create after the catch. He has very good ball skills as well.”

3. Darnell Washington, Jr., TE, Georgia, 6-6, 270, 1st-2nd: He played in 27 games for the Bulldogs and caught 45 passes for 774 yards and two touchdowns.

4. Luke Musgrave, Jr., TE, Oregon State, 6-6, 255, 1st-2nd: Nephew of former Falcons quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave. Sustained a back injury, but recovered in time to play in the Senior Bowl.

5. Tucker Kraft, Jr., TE, South Dakota State, 6-5, 255, 2nd: He was a consensus FCS All-American and two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first-team.

6. Sam LaPorta, Sr., TE, Iowa, 6-4, 249, 3rd: He played in 40 games over four seasons with the Hawkeyes. He had 153 catches for 1,786 yards (11.7 per catch) and five touchdowns.

7. Luke Schoonmaker, Sr., TE, Michigan, 6-5, 249, 3rd-4th: He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection. Last season he caught 35 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns.

8. Payne Durham, Sr., TE, Purdue, 6-5, 258, 4th: The former Peachtree Ridge High standout was a three-time All-Academic selection in the Big Ten who played lacrosse before converting to football. He played in 36 games for the Boilermakers and caught 126 passes for 1,275 yards and 21 touchdowns.

9. Cameron Latu, Sr., TE, Alabama, 6-4, 248, 4th-5th: After moving from linebacker to tight end, he played mostly on special teams early in his career at Alabama. He was productive at tight end over his final two seasons as he caught 56 passes for 787 yards (14.1 per catch) and four touchdowns.

10. Davis Allen, Sr., TE, Clemson, 6-6, 250, 6th-7th: He played at Calhoun High. He played in 42 games and caught 88 passes for 951 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Tigers.

Best of the rest: Cincinnati’s Josh Whyle, Penn State’s Brenton Strange, Oklahoma’s Brayden Willis, Old Dominion’s Zach Kuntz and Cincinnati’s Leonard Taylor. “If you want to develop a guy and bring (Kuntz) in and contribute a little bit early on as a No. 3 and maybe develop him into at No. 2,” McShay said. “He’s a player with the traits to develop.”

Local prospects: Washington, Durham and Allen.

Teams in need: Cardinals, Lions, Titans, Rams and Chargers.

Need area for Falcons: No. The Falcons are deep at tight end with Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk and John Raine.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file

Braves’ 41-year record on line Friday as Rays seek 14-0 start6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Orlando Arcia headed to injury list
13h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia ‘moving on’ from back-to-back titles with G-Day
17h ago

Credit: AP

Charlie Morton: Michael Soroka shows strength, professionalism amid injuries
18h ago

Credit: AP

Charlie Morton: Michael Soroka shows strength, professionalism amid injuries
18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s spring game
15h ago
The Latest

Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer heads up a deep tight end class
1h ago
Top 10 running backs in the 2023 NFL draft
23h ago
Running backs Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs may have to wait in NFL draft
Featured

Credit: AP

Is the abortion pill illegal in Georgia now? And other things to know
15h ago
Supreme Court won't block $6B student debt relief settlement
14h ago
Georgia Tech’s Buzz wins best mascot at the NCA and NDA championship
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top