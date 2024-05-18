CNN’s Alice Stewart dies at 58

Alice Stewart, a political analyst and former adviser to GOP presidential contenders, has died, according to CNN, her current employer.
“Law enforcement officials told CNN that Stewart’s body was found outdoors in the Bellevue neighborhood in northern Virginia early Saturday morning. No foul play is suspected, and officers believe a medical emergency occurred,” CNN reported Saturday evening.
Stewart, 58, had roots in Georgia, working as an anchor and reporter in Savannah and as an associate producer in Atlanta, according to the Harvard Kennedy School, where she was a resident fellow in 2019. Known for “The Alice Stewart Show,” where she engaged political leaders at the local and national level, and was a political commentator for CNN.
Alice Stewart, a veteran political adviser and CNN political commentator who worked on several GOP presidential campaigns, has died. She was 58.https://t.co/GkB4m2ki5i— CNN (@CNN) May 18, 2024
Stewart appeared on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” radio show and podcast on May 8 to talk about U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s failed effort to unseat House Speaker Mike Johnson, a fellow Republican.
Stewart was communications director for numerous high-profile Republicans as they sought the U.S. presidency, speaking for the campaigns of Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sen. Rick Santorum and Rep. Michele Bachman, according to Harvard.
