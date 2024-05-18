News

CNN’s Alice Stewart dies at 58

Alice Stewart, shown in 2005 when she was the press secretary for Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, has died at age 58. The CNN political commentator was a University of Georgia alumna. (AP file photo / Mike Wintroath)

By
7 minutes ago

Alice Stewart, a political analyst and former adviser to GOP presidential contenders, has died, according to CNN, her current employer.

“Law enforcement officials told CNN that Stewart’s body was found outdoors in the Bellevue neighborhood in northern Virginia early Saturday morning. No foul play is suspected, and officers believe a medical emergency occurred,” CNN reported Saturday evening.

Stewart, 58, had roots in Georgia, working as an anchor and reporter in Savannah and as an associate producer in Atlanta, according to the Harvard Kennedy School, where she was a resident fellow in 2019. Known for “The Alice Stewart Show,” where she engaged political leaders at the local and national level, and was a political commentator for CNN.

Stewart appeared on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” radio show and podcast on May 8 to talk about U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s failed effort to unseat House Speaker Mike Johnson, a fellow Republican.

Stewart was communications director for numerous high-profile Republicans as they sought the U.S. presidency, speaking for the campaigns of Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sen. Rick Santorum and Rep. Michele Bachman, according to Harvard.

