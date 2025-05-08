Emergency room nurse Justin Connelly went beyond the call of duty, helping a patient return to work by buying him a bike.

Connelly was presented the award during a luncheon Thursday at Flourish Atlanta in Buckhead.

His father, Jay Connelly, won the award in 2020 and nominated his son for this year’s honor. They both worked in the emergency room at Piedmont Henry Hospital.

The younger Connelly said his father inspired him to go into nursing. As a kid, he walked through the hospital and saw his dad interact with patients, giving them high-fives and hugs.

“Seeing the inspiration he can make on people and seeing him light up somebody’s day” affected Connelly. “What better way to do that than being a bedside nurse,” he said.

After playing golf at Mercer University, Connelly got his nursing degree at Kennesaw State University. He also just finished a nurse practitioner degree from Columbus State University.

The 30-year-old urgent care nurse currently lives in McDonough, where he grew up.

The elder Connelly said he enjoys watching his son’s commitment to the nursing profession and providing compassionate care.

“Justin understands that in health care we are often not judged on clinical care that we give but more so on how we make people feel,” wrote Jay Connelly, director of trauma and neurology at Piedmont Henry.

“The clinical expertise is the minimal expectation that patients should have when seeking care at the hospital.”

With that in mind, Justin Connelly looks for ways to connect with patients and help them relax.

“You never really know what’s coming through the door,” he said. “I get to see people at their worst, but this gives me the opportunity to be a light in somebody’s darkest time.”

One patient was brought into the ER after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle from work. The bike was his only mode of transportation, and it was totaled.

Connelly said the patient was insistent about returning to work and needed his bike.

On his day off, the young nurse went to Walmart and bought the patient a bike and helmet. Since he couldn’t put the bike in his car, Connelly rode it to the hospital and presented it to the patient.

“He was so happy,” Connelly said. “The only thing he was worried about was getting back to work to help his family. It really inspired me to see someone who is passionate about their job and does not ask for anything.”

The older Connelly watched his son deliver the bike. He said no clinical information was discussed during the exchange, “just love for one another.”

“This is a the level of care that should be the expectation in health care, and it is refreshing to see it in action,” he wrote.

