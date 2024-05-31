Planet Fitness has announced the return of its High School Summer Pass program. From now until Aug. 31, this initiative allows high school students ages 14-19 to work out for free at more than 2,700 Planet Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada, according to a news release from the company.

Now in its fifth year, the program is designed to support youth health and wellness — especially during the summer months when school is out, routines shift and screen time tends to rise.

A recent Planet Fitness survey found that 66% of parents are concerned about their teen’s stress levels, while three in five teens say their stress and anxiety are worsening with age. On a positive note, 90% of teens report that exercise improves their mood and nearly all agree that regular physical activity helps them navigate the emotional ups and downs of adolescence. Backing this up, a 2024 JAMA Pediatrics study found that physical fitness might help protect children and teens from depression, anxiety and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.