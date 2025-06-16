“By incorporating pesticide toxicity into our rankings, we give shoppers a more complete picture of what’s on their produce,” EWG associate scientist Varun Subramaniam, M.S., said in a news release. “We’re not only flagging produce with the most pesticides, we’re also highlighting those with potential health hazards.”

New to the list this year are blackberries, at No. 10, which were first tested for pesticides in 2023 by the Agriculture. Production of blackberries in Georgia has boomed over the past few years. According to the Southern Region Small Fruit Consortium at the University of Georgia, blackberry acreage has risen from 300 to 1,858 since 2009.

Potatoes are another addition to this year’s list.

The EWG also released the 2025 “Clean Fifteen,” a list of produce items least likely to have dangerous pesticides. Pineapples, sweet corn and avocados topped the list. Onions, which Georgia is the sixth highest producer of, was the fifth “cleanest” type of produce.

Are these chemicals dangerous?

The pesticides identified by the EWG have all been linked to reduced protection against cardiovascular disease and mortality, reversing the benefits typically associated with produce.

“The updated methodology reflects important aspects of pesticide exposure for people,” EWG associate scientist Dayna de Montagnac, MPH, said in a news release. “Our research takes into account the potency of each chemical and can help shoppers reduce their overall pesticide burden.”

Blackberries, in particular, most commonly include the pesticide cypermethrin, according to the EWG. The synthetic insecticide classified as a “possible human carcinogen” by the Environmental Protection Agency was detected on more than half the blackberry samples.

Potatoes, the most consumed vegetable in the country, was 12th on the EWG list, as 90% of samples included chlorpropham. Chlorpropham, typically used postharvest to prevent sprouting, was banned from the European Union because of health concerns for farmers and shoppers.

Where can you buy pesticide-free fruits and vegetables?

If you plan to eat a ton of fresh produce this summer, there’s no reason to fear the grocery stores. However, there are guidelines you can follow to help keep you healthy.

Fruits like bananas, papayas, kiwis, mangoes and pineapples are safest to consume from any grocery store and least likely to contain harmful pesticides. The same goes for vegetables like cabbage, onions, asparagus and cauliflower. For all of these produce types, frozen options are also without pesticides and carry the same nutritional effectiveness of fresh produce.

For fruits like cherries, pears, peaches and apples, it is best to choose an organic grocery store or your local farmers’ market for the safest option. Potatoes, spinach and sweet bell peppers are also likely to have dangerous pesticides unless they are organic.

“For those who want to reduce their exposure to pesticides, the Shopper’s Guide can be a powerful tool to avoid consuming potentially harmful chemicals,” EWG senior scientist Alexa Friedman, Ph.D., said.

In Atlanta, the Green Market at Piedmont Park or the Morningside Farmers’ Market are great options for weekly organic produce. If you would prefer a more stable option, Your DeKalb Farmers Market and Sevenada Natural Foods Market are open throughout the week.

Outside the Perimeter, the Alpharetta Farmers Market, the Marietta Square Farmers Market and the Dunwoody Farmers Market are open throughout the summer, typically closing around October. Year-round, however, a local Sprouts, Whole Foods or Fresh Market will have in-season organic produce if you need it in a hurry.

“Everyone should eat more fruits and vegetables — organic or conventional,” Friedman said.