“If I had to pick one product to put every patient on, it would be a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher,” she said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

While a bronzed glow might feel like a summer must-have, the reality is, even one blistering sunburn before 20 years old significantly increases your risk of skin cancer. “Most melanoma is triggered by intense, intermittent sun exposure and blistering sunburns,” Erickson explained.

And sunscreen isn’t just for beach days. Daily SPF use helps guard against blue light and free radical damage. But not all sunscreens are up to the task.

“Mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide form a physical barrier on the skin,” Faulkner Williams explained. “Zinc oxide provides protection against blue light, while niacinamide helps counteract the effects of blue light exposure.”

Still, the best sunscreen won’t do much unless you reapply.

“Every 80 minutes is the magic number,” says Faulkner Williams. Erickson also recommends UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) clothing like rash guards or wide-brimmed hats to boost protection. “Sunscreen isn’t waterproof or sweatproof. It’s better to block than rely solely on reapplying.”

Hydrate, protect and glow

If you’re after radiance without the risk, hydration is your best friend.

“Drink water, use a gentle cleanser, and layer on a lightweight moisturizer before applying SPF,” says Faulkner Williams.

Erickson also suggests using a vitamin C serum underneath your sunscreen to help brighten skin and protect against environmental stressors.

Are self-tanners safe and effective?

If you’re skipping the sun but still want that bronzed, just-back-from-vacation glow, self-tanners can be a smart alternative.

Most self-tanning products use dihydroxyacetone (DHA), a sugar-derived compound that interacts with the amino acids in your skin’s top layer to create a browning effect, according to Everyday Health. It’s a surface-level reaction — meaning it doesn’t penetrate or damage deeper skin layers — and is generally considered safe by dermatologists. Just don’t skip sunscreen: Self-tanners don’t offer UV protection.

Sun-kissed favorites

Ready to glow? These expert-approved picks will have you radiant in no time:

Tubby Todd (S) undercover SPF 50: Tubby Todd’s mineral serum protects against UVA/UVB rays, free radicals and blue light. Safe for the whole family, and perfect for indoor or outdoor use. $30. tubbytodd.com.

MDSolarSciences Gleam + Glow SPF 50: In addition to protection from harmful rays, this SPF gives skin a light, radiant glow. $38. mdsolarsciences.com.

Peta Jane Beauty Gradual Tanners: Created by “Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd, this award-winning formula is made with organically derived ingredients and is free from artificial dyes. It builds a natural-looking tan over time without staining clothes or sheets. From $24. petajanebeauty.com.

Saltyface Tanning Water: Add a few drops after your moisturizer for a gradual and buildable tan. $44. saltyface.com.

L’Occitane Almond Shimmering Oil: A silky body oil that leaves a soft golden shimmer and the addictive scent of fresh almonds. Use post-sun exposure or on bare skin. $54. loccitane.com.

Tommy Bahama’s Relaxed Rash Guard: Who says rash guards have to be tight-fitted and serious? This laid-back option from Tommy Bahama offers UPF protection without the cling, making it ideal for sun safety with a side of chill. $118. tommybahama.com.

Tuckernuck’s Tidal Shells Terrycloth Cabana Coverup: Sun-safe style never looked this good. A breezy cover-up set for beach days or backyard lounging. $128. tnuck.com.

Cleobella Kendra Kimono: Flowy, boho and UPF-friendly. Toss it over a swimsuit or sundress for chic sun coverage. $248. cleobella.com.