“I’ve always been very good at communication,” said Tillman, who earned her bachelor’s from the University of Southern Mississippi. “And I’ve always been a natural nurturer.”

The only potential roadblock? College chemistry. But she conquered that, too.

Kenosha Tillman, a 13-year nurse at Emory Healthcare, is known for compassion, advocacy, and leadership, inspiring peers and humanizing healthcare daily.

Now 34, Tillman juggles two demanding roles: She’s a part-time internal traveling nurse in the Emory Healthcare System — work that earned her a 2025 Nurse Excellence Award from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution — and a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at Piedmont Hospital.

She was presented the award during a luncheon Thursday at Flourish Atlanta in Buckhead.

A University of Alabama graduate with a master’s in critical nurse leadership, Tillman has worked in more than 20 hospitals. She joined Emory in 2023 as part of a team that moves between the system’s 10 hospitals, filling in wherever needed.

Candace Morgan, a colleague on Emory’s internal travel team, nominated her for the award, calling her “an exceptional nurse” whose dedication affects patients, families and fellow health care workers.

“She works long hours, comes in when the unit is short-staffed, takes on leadership responsibilities and mentors new staff,” Morgan said.

When the night shift was short-staffed for months last year, Tillman routinely stayed four extra hours after her 12-hour shifts to ensure patient care.

“She is the first nurse that we call when the shift is short of a nurse,” Morgan said.

Beyond her hands-on care, Tillman is a stickler for policy. Morgan recalled a day when staff were about to manually lift a patient — until Tillman stepped in. She reminded them of the hospital’s “no lift” policy and ensured they used the proper equipment to prevent potential injuries.

“She has been not only an inspiration to the team but has also strengthened the nursing unit and the workplace culture,” Morgan said.

Tillman came to metro Atlanta after finding limited leadership opportunities for nurses in her home state. She started on the internal travel team.

“Every three months, you are at risk of going to another facility based on the needs of the hospital,” she said. She’s been at Emory Midtown for about a year now.

As the first in her family to enter the medical field, Tillman has inspired several cousins to follow suit. And she’s never regretted her path.

“I personally feel good when I make somebody else feel good,” she said.

