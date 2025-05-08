Nurse residency director Melanie Copeland is a steady force, boosting her colleagues' confidence and creating a fun atmosphere at WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

These messages “serve as a reminder that their hard work is seen and appreciated and that they are not alone in their journey,” said Copeland’s nursing colleague, Samantha Smith. She nominated Copeland for her 2025 Nurse Excellence Award from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

She was presented the award during a luncheon Thursday at Flourish Atlanta in Buckhead.

Copeland’s passion for nursing started early. Growing up in Minnesota, she helped care for her younger sister, who was born with galactosemia, a rare metabolic disorder. The condition, combined with high bilirubin levels, left her sister with brain damage and developmental delays. That experience shaped Copeland’s dream to become a nurse.

After earning her associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Indiana, Copeland spent 25 years as a pediatric nurse. In 2019, she moved to Atlanta, working briefly at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta before her job was cut during the COVID-19 pandemic. She then joined Wellstar Kennestone, where she now helps new nurses navigate their first year on the job.

“They have special classes to help them transition into being a professional nurse,” said Copeland, who is married with three grown sons and a granddaughter. She says watching nurses grow in confidence is the best part of her job.

“I love what I do.”

Smith said Copeland is the perfect mentor.

“Her ability to blend clinical expertise with emotional intelligence makes her an inspiration,” Smith said. She recalled how Copeland helped a nurse resident last year who was struggling, feeling overwhelmed and questioning her abilities to meet the pressures of the fast-paced hospital environment.

“Melanie took the time to sit with her, listen to her concerns, and offer both emotional and practical guidance,” Smith said. “She reassured her that feelings of uncertainty were normal and encouraged her to focus on the small victories that come with each patient interaction.”

Copeland’s words of encouragement gave the nurse the confidence to continue her residency “with renewed focus and determination,” Smith said.

In her spare time, Copeland enjoys scrapbooking and making those stickers — simple yet powerful reminders that every new nurse is valued.

