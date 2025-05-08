Those early experiences set her on a path to a lifelong career in nursing.

Now, with four decades in the field, Knotts has been recognized as the 2025 AJC Nurse Excellence Award winner for leadership — a tribute to her dedication to nursing excellence at Wellstar Paulding Medical Center in Hiram.

She was presented the award during a luncheon Thursday at Flourish Atlanta in Buckhead.

Nursing director Kimberly Knotts shares her journey of leadership, compassion, and impact driving excellence and inspiring the next generation.

As the hospital’s manager for professional practice and the Magnet program Knotts played a key role in helping Wellstar Paulding achieve Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center in 2021, making it the first in the Wellstar system to earn the prestigious designation.

Magnet status, held by only 9.8% of hospitals nationwide — including seven in Georgia — signifies the highest standards in nursing practice, research and patient care.

“It was a big deal for me and the hospital,” Knotts said.

Now, she’s leading the charge again as the hospital works toward redesignation — a rigorous process that ensures continued commitment to excellence.

Holly Hopkins, the hospital’s specialist in RN residency, professional development and retention, nominated Knotts for the award, saying she “demonstrates an unwavering and unrivaled commitment to excellence by championing Magnet culture and working hard on our redesignation.”

Knotts’ impact extends beyond Magnet status, Hopkins said. She is known for her dedication to both her colleagues and her community, taking time to recognize staff for their hard work, sending notes of support to those going through difficult times, and spearheading programs that address local community needs.

“She would give you the coat off her back if she could,” Hopkins said. “Not only does she care for her team and all our staff, but she relentlessly drives them to excellence and development.”

A mother of four and grandmother of two, Knotts has made mentoring and education a cornerstone of her career.

“As nurses, we should always share our knowledge, and I really enjoy doing that,” she said.

Knotts earned her bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Vermont and a master’s in nursing administration from Emory University School of Nursing. She launched her career at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital before spending 28 years at Emory University Hospital System in Atlanta. In 2018, she joined Wellstar Paulding.

As she reflects on her still very active career, she is most proud of her roles in securing and sustaining Magnet recognition for Wellstar Paulding and in helping the nursing staff reach full potential.

“It’s important to recognize great work,” Knotts said. “Nurses think that it’s just their daily duty. But what they really do is extraordinary.”

