Cindy Farmer, a 2025 AJC Nurse Excellence Award winner, shares her journey of compassion, trust, and why kindness is at the heart of great nursing.

Now a veteran nurse of 36 years, Farmer takes care of patients in the acute general surgery unit at Northside Cherokee Hospital.

Colleagues admire her calm and caring tone when talking with patients who are coming out of surgery. They also say she advocates for her patients and prioritizes their safety.

“Cindy continues to look at the global picture of her patient’s health, paying particular attention to detail and identifying slight nuances in a patient’s condition,” said co-worker Richard Bennevendo, who nominated Farmer for the award.

Farmer was presented the award during a luncheon Thursday at Flourish Atlanta in Buckhead.

Farmer, 65, said her many years as a nurse, plus her compassion for people, drive her to look for ways to help as they heal from surgery.

“I can look at a patient and see the need, then I take the time to try and help them, to make them more comfortable,” she said.

Because the military family moved a lot, Farmer’s long career included a variety of nursing jobs in hospice, oncology and orthopedics. Her first job was in Alaska on a med/surgery floor for five years.

After Bruce retired, the Farmers moved to Georgia to be closer to their parents. Farmer previously worked for St. Joseph’s Hospital and Wellstar Health System. She has been with Northside Cherokee for seven years.

“While I’ve enjoyed all of my assignments where I’ve worked, my heart was always in the acute general surgery area, taking care of patients after surgery,” she said.

She said patients arrive in the unit with a range of emotions, and nurses must be calm to help them. “I think I have that inner peace that causes me to be calm,” said Farmer.

Farmer said she takes the time to listen to her patients and their families, and then advocates for them.

For example, she writes her patients’ questions for their doctors on a whiteboard so they can get addressed during bedside visits.

“As you do that, and the patient sees that you have their best interest, you care for them and are there for them, it builds the trust and rapport,” Farmer said.

The family of one patient wrote that Farmer worked tirelessly to make their loved one comfortable, both physically and emotionally. “She is the model nurse, and Northside Cherokee is very fortunate to have her.”

Colleagues have said Farmer is always willing to help and share her expertise, but she said, “I couldn’t succeed if it weren’t for them.”

“It takes a whole team working together. One person can’t do it alone,” she continued. “It takes us supporting one another.”

The Farmers live in Canton and have two daughters, four grandsons and two great-grandsons.

