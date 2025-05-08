Patrick McLeod transitioned from sales to nursing, inspired by the care his late brother received in the hospital.

The family of one of McLeod’s patients nominated him for the award and a national Daisy Award for excellence in nursing.

McLeod’s “fun, cheery personality and his amazing ability to connect made such an impression on our family,” they wrote. They said he put forth great effort to keep their loved one happy and comfortable before undergoing scans and tests.

McLeod remembers the patient was scared to be in the hospital, so he made sure to kneel, get eye level, and say: “You’re safe; everything’s going to be OK.”

“Hospitals are scary environments when you’re not used to them,” he said.

Nursing is a second career for the 47-year-old Roswell resident. He spent many years in restaurant and hotel jobs, working demanding schedules that included nights, weekends and holidays.

He wanted to do something different. His father suggested he consider nursing since he enjoyed caring for people.

McLeod also thought about his younger brother, who died in a hospital at age 32.

“It was just a bad experience,” he said, recalling visiting his brother during those final days. “That motivated me to go on and make a career change late in life.”

With a bachelor’s degree, McLeod went to Gwinnett Technical College to study nursing. During his first semester, he completed an internship with the radiology department at Northside Duluth and knew that was the nursing route he wanted to take.

He’s been at the hospital for six years as a procedural nurse. He applies the communication skills learned in business to his job.

McLeod makes sure patients and their families know they are important. “We’re here for you. We will treat you well,” he tells them.

McLeod worked in the intensive care unit during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he saw a lot of deaths and learned the importance of quality care.

“I wanted to give people dignity and respect when they were about to pass away. Make them feel good about themselves,” he said.

McLeod made sure they were presentable when the family came to visit.

“It’s a very hard situation for families, and I remember going through it with my younger brother before he passed,” McLeod said. “He was a big motivation for me to ensure families got that time together.”

McLeod and his wife, Elizabeth, have been together 15 years. He has a daughter who lives in England and attends college.

When he told his wife he wanted to change careers and become a nurse, she was taken aback at first.

“I enjoy working with people,” he told her. “It might be a chance to actually make a difference in some people’s lives.”

McLeod said his job is always full of surprises, but the greatest thing he’s learned as a nurse is the importance of communication.

“I have to remember that people don’t want to be (in the hospital). Nobody is there for fun,” he said. “If everything was OK, they wouldn’t be in this place.”

