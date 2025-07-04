According to the heat expert, it’s Georgia’s humidity — as well as its warm temperatures — that is making things feel so hot.

It’s hot and heating up even more

“The heat index is both the temperature and the humidity, because 90 degrees with 85% humidity is vastly different than 90 degrees with, like, 10% humidity,” he explained. “But I think until we get the heat index on people’s phones like the air quality index, we’ve really got to be listening to our bodies.”

The NWS begins advising caution at 80 degrees on the index. When it comes to temperature, the entire planet’s been on a bit of a hot streak. Last year was the hottest on record, and 2023 was a record-breaking year before that.

The opening five months of 2025 have featured record-breaking numbers as well. Each month of 2025 was within its top three hottest ever recorded average temperatures. This summer is looking to be a scorcher too.

How to spot symptoms of dehydration, heatstroke

Muscle cramping, heavy sweating, shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches, nausea — dehydration and heat exhaustion can take many forms. Discolored urine, for instance, is often an early sign that someone is not well-hydrated.

“I think we have to teach people those warning signs of the body so that they can then listen and say, ‘OK, I’m getting too hot. I need to drink water. I need to drink an electrolyte solution,’” he said.

Untreated dehydration and heat exhaustion can worsen into heatstroke.

“If we think about heat-related illness as a spectrum, those more dangerous parts of the spectrum ( are) where you’re becoming confused. Your heart rate starts to increase. You’re ultimately becoming dehydrated and your blood pressure is falling, which then can kind of lead to the next part of the spectrum, which is heatstroke.”

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heatstroke is the most serious heat-related illness, capable of causing permanent disability or death if untreated.

What to do if feeling dehydrated or having heatstroke

Feeling dehydrated? Don’t grab your favorite sports drink.

“For dehydration, the first thing is to just drink water,” he said. “You want cold water. I also recommend, if you’re outside, you want a balanced hydration solution: no Gatorade. I think Gatorade is kind of one of the worst things out there, because it’s got a lot of sugar, which will further dehydrate you.”

Instead, Smith advised using electrolyte tablets or packets with healthy salt balances.

“The biggest myth is that you should cool yourself slowly,” he added. “You want that cooling effect to be rapid. We don’t want to do it very slowly.”

He suggested getting inside quickly to somewhere with air conditioning or even taking a dip in a pool, if you have one. Cool showers can also help.

“If you have cooling towels, the places on your body to apply them are the back of the neck, under the arms and in the groin, because that’s where our body naturally releases its heat,” Smith said.

According to the CDC, anyone suffering from a heatstroke is in a medical emergency and needs to call 911 right away. For more information on how to identify and treat heatstroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn and heat rash, visit cdc.gov for its heat-related illness fact sheet.

Advice to avoid heat-related health risks

Sometimes, it can’t be helped: You have to get outside and face the heat. For those moments, it’s best to consider your timing.

“If you’re going to be spending time outside, either working in your yard or going on a run, do it at the end of the day when it’s a little cooler — either in the morning or at the evening,” he said.

The Georgia heat wave researcher said it’s best to plan your outdoor activities before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. For those who can’t avoid spending time in the heat, Smith advised always having water on hand.

The CDC recommends staying in the shade as much as possible when outdoors, taking ample breaks and staying hydrated. To know your community’s current heat index, visit weather.gov and type your information into the search bar asking for your city, state or ZIP code.