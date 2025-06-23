As an air conditioner cools the home, water condenses around its cooling elements, making its way to a drainage pan. If that water remains stagnant for too long, it can create an environment moist enough for mold to form.

Luckily there are some relatively easy ways to check for these meddlesome fungi.

How to check your air conditioner for mold

To paraphrase “The Lord of the Rings” most iconic wizard, when in doubt, always follow your nose. In the case of mold, Gandalf’s advice is pretty ... well, on the nose.

Mold creates a musty odor that’s distinct and hard to ignore. If you notice a musty smell that appears and disappears with the activation and deactivation of the A/C, it might be harboring some mold.

The fungi is perhaps most known for its black tone, but can come in a variety of colors. If you believe you smell mold, check your air conditioner’s filter for any fuzzy fungi. Mold damage restoration company Rainbow Restoration offers a guide on how to identify different kinds of mold at rainbowrestores.com/blog/mold-identification.

According to Better Homes & Gardens, you’ll need to grab a flashlight if you still smell mold but didn’t find any on the A/C unit’s filter. Supply vents, air ducts and fans can all harbor the fungi. While window-fitted air conditioners are often easier to inspect by yourself, central A/C units will likely require professional inspections.

For tips on cleaning up mold, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a guide to get started and prevent growth such as fixing plumbing leaks immediately, scrubbing mold off surfaces and avoiding painting any moldy surfaces.

Finding and eliminating mold inside the home can make a big difference, as the fungi comes with some significant health risks.

Health risks of mold

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mold can cause a stuffy nose, sore throat, coughing wheezing, burning eyes and skin rashes in people with asthma or allergies to mold.

The EPA notes that allergic reactions to mold are common and can have delayed symptoms. It also reports that research on the health effects of mold exposure are still ongoing. The Mayo Clinic advises anyone experiencing symptoms of mold exposure should contact their doctor.

So before you crank up the cool air this summer, make sure your air ducts are properly cleaned — and ready to take on the job.