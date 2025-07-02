Summer in Atlanta is in full swing, and while the heat might tempt you to slow down, it’s still a great time to prioritize self-care.
Whether you’re craving a soothing sound bath, a creative wellness workshop or a sunrise hike up Stone Mountain, July offers something for every wellness lover.
Here are five ways to recharge your mind and body this month:
Wellness Wednesdays at Atlantic Station
This free outdoor fitness series on the Atlantic Green offers something different each week, from relaxing yoga to dance cardio and self-defense. Upcoming schedule:
- July 2 — Yoga
- July 9 — Pilates
- July 16 — Bootcamp
- July 23 — Dancefit
- July 30 — Self-Defense
6:30—7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Free. 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta. atlanticstation.com.
Stone Mountain Sunrise Hike and Cookout
Greet the day with a sunrise hike up Stone Mountain, then refuel with a cookout hosted by Black Hikers Unite. It’s a great way to connect with the community and enjoy the beauty of the park.
5:45 a.m. Saturday, July 12. Free (parking $20). 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. allevents.in.
Patio Pilates at Lingering Shade
Stretch, sweat and sip under the evening sky during this 45-minute Sweat EXT class on Lingering Shade’s patio. After class, cool down with a refreshing Ketel One Spritz and toast to a midweek reset.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 16. $31. 660 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta. eventbrite.com.
The Gentle Reset: Wellness Workshop Series
Ease into your wellness journey with this three-part series blending creativity, movement and self-care. July’s workshop focuses on making your own body butter, bath salts and aromatherapy sprays — all materials included with ticket purchase.
7—8:30 p.m. Friday, July 18. From $65.41. The Bakery CoWork, 1500 Southland Circle NW, Suite H, Atlanta. eventbrite.com.
Sound Sanctuary Sound Bath
Reset your nervous system with a soothing 45-minute sound bath led by The Wellness Spot. Let crystal bowls and calming instruments melt away stress and prepare you for the week ahead.
7 p.m. Monday, July 21 (doors at 6:40 p.m.). $20. 3397 Main St., College Park. thewellnessspotatl.com.
