Prepare early, skip the stress

If camp kicks off this month, don’t wait until the last minute to panic-buy bug spray. Inokon recommends starting prep early — especially if your child needs a physical or takes medication.

“Try to plan at least three to four weeks out,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Pediatrician schedules fill up quickly, and even local walk-in clinics can get swamped.

5 must-haves

You already know to toss in sunscreen and a water bottle, but Inokon says it’s the little upgrades that make all the difference:

Sunscreen: Look for waterproof formulas if your kid will be swimming or sweating a lot.

Look for waterproof formulas if your kid will be swimming or sweating a lot. Bandages: Pack a few to cover minor cuts and scrapes.

Pack a few to cover minor cuts and scrapes. Bug spray: Make sure it contains DEET — especially if your camper is hiking or near tall grass. Save the natural sprays for less buggy spots.

Make sure it contains DEET — especially if your camper is hiking or near tall grass. Save the natural sprays for less buggy spots. Water bottle: Choose one with a twist cap or cover (not just a straw) to avoid dirt, spills and everyone sharing germs through sippy lids.

Choose one with a twist cap or cover (not just a straw) to avoid dirt, spills and everyone sharing germs through sippy lids. Shoes that match the activity: “No flip-flops at sports camp,” says Inokon. Think sneakers for running, swim shoes with grip for pool days and sturdy, broken-in boots for trail exploring.

She also recommends sending kids in breathable long-sleeve tees or lightweight pants to help block the sun and keep ticks at bay.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Depending on their age and activity level, kids should drink anywhere from 32 to 68 ounces of water per camp day, according to Inokon.

If plain water is a battle, toss in a no-sugar flavor packet or a juice box. Just go easy on sugary drinks — those won’t keep them hydrated in the heat.

Keep it clean and germ-free

“Kids are so friendly,” Inokon laughed. “You’ll want to be sure to reinforce boundaries.” She recommends reminding kids that their snacks are their snacks. If your child loves to share, send individual packs of goldfish or snack bars they can hand out without double-dipping.

Handwashing is another biggie. Teach them to sing the ABCs or “Happy Birthday” twice when they scrub.

“Twenty seconds is longer than it sounds,” Inokon said.

Special prep for kids with health conditions

If your child has asthma, diabetes, allergies or other chronic conditions, do your homework before signing them up.

“Don’t assume there’s a nurse on-site,” Inokon says. Some camps rely on trained staff or coaches instead.

Here’s a quick checklist to run through:

Confirm the camp can accommodate medications like inhalers or glucose tablets.

Refill prescriptions well in advance.

Pack a cheat sheet with instructions, dosages and even photos of pills or devices.

Check that EpiPens aren’t expired.

Can’t get in to see your pediatrician? MinuteClinic offers in-person camp physicals and 24/7 virtual visits for last-minute needs for things that pop up, like pink eye, allergy flare-ups or forgotten refills.

“Even if you’re in the car on the way to camp, you can pull over and do a quick virtual visit,” Inokon says.

So pack smart, prep early — and maybe save the flip-flops for the weekend.