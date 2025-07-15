Breaking: Voting begins for the Georgia PSC Democratic primary runoff
I tried red light therapy. Here’s what it did (and didn’t do) for my skin.

To calm my rosacea, I tested out the Omnilux Mini Skin Corrector for a month.
The Omnilux Mini Skin Corrector uses red light therapy to target redness, dark spots and fine lines — all in a device that fits in the palm of your hand. (Avery Newmark/AJC)

By
1 hour ago

When I first heard about red light therapy a few years ago, I wrote it off as one of those pricey wellness trends that sounds nice in theory but doesn’t really live up to the hype.

But now it’s 2025, and these devices are still all over my social media feeds and showing up in just about every beauty article I read. In the spirit of Self-Care Month (and a little curiosity), I decided to finally give it a try.

Red light therapy works by using low-level wavelengths of light to stimulate your skin at a cellular level. The idea is that it encourages collagen production and calms inflammation, which can lead to smoother skin, less redness and a more even tone over time — no needles or harsh ingredients required.

That’s what drew me to the Omnilux Mini Skin Corrector, a handheld LED device that fits in the palm of your hand and feels a lot more approachable than those full-face masks you see all over TikTok.

The device is portable, medical-grade and specifically designed to target issues like dark spots, irritation and fine lines. And since I’d just been diagnosed with rosacea, I figured it was the perfect time to see if it could actually help.

The device came with hydrocolloid patches (with vitamin C and azelaic acid) and a magnetic charger. I used it about four to five times a week for 10 minutes at a time, focusing on my most irritated areas — my cheeks.

The results were subtle, but after a month of using the Omnilux Mini Skin Corrector, the redness on my cheek had faded a bit and the texture looked smoother. It didn’t “fix” my rosacea, but it definitely helped my skin feel more balanced. (Avery Newmark/AJC)

The results were subtle, but after two weeks, my skin felt less reactive right after using it. By the end of the month, the redness on my cheek had faded a bit and the texture looked smoother. It didn’t “fix” my rosacea, but it definitely helped my skin feel more balanced.

Would I call it a game-changer? Maybe not particularly for me. But it worked gently and gave me a reason to slow down “for me” at the end of the day. That alone made it worth it.

The Omnilux Mini has earned a spot next to my SPF and gentle cleanser. Because if this little experiment taught me anything, it’s that self-care doesn’t have to be fancy to be powerful.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

