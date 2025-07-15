That’s what drew me to the Omnilux Mini Skin Corrector, a handheld LED device that fits in the palm of your hand and feels a lot more approachable than those full-face masks you see all over TikTok.

The device is portable, medical-grade and specifically designed to target issues like dark spots, irritation and fine lines. And since I’d just been diagnosed with rosacea, I figured it was the perfect time to see if it could actually help.

The device came with hydrocolloid patches (with vitamin C and azelaic acid) and a magnetic charger. I used it about four to five times a week for 10 minutes at a time, focusing on my most irritated areas — my cheeks.

Credit: Avery Newmark/AJC Credit: Avery Newmark/AJC

The results were subtle, but after two weeks, my skin felt less reactive right after using it. By the end of the month, the redness on my cheek had faded a bit and the texture looked smoother. It didn’t “fix” my rosacea, but it definitely helped my skin feel more balanced.

Would I call it a game-changer? Maybe not particularly for me. But it worked gently and gave me a reason to slow down “for me” at the end of the day. That alone made it worth it.

The Omnilux Mini has earned a spot next to my SPF and gentle cleanser. Because if this little experiment taught me anything, it’s that self-care doesn’t have to be fancy to be powerful.