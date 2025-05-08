With 16 years of nursing experience, nurse Christine Karia’s relentless compassion and daily care helped a nonverbal, immobile patient recover.

One of Wellstar’s nursing directors, Diego Espinoza, said Karia embodies “unwavering compassion, dedication and leadership.”

“Christine serves with a heart full of empathy, and her commitment to her patients and her team is evident in every interaction,” he said.

Espinoza said he can cite countless examples of Karia’s dedication. But he focused on one when nominating her to win a 2025 AJC Nurse Excellence Award. It involved a nonverbal, nonmobile patient who required extensive wound care and was particularly vulnerable after a severe health crisis. His home situation was challenging, making placement difficult.

For weeks, Karia never wavered. She was by his side four days a week, offering medical care and a reassuring presence, even though he couldn’t respond.

Then, something remarkable happened.

“Over time, what felt like a miracle began to unfold,” Espinoza said.

The patient slowly began to improve. First, he made minor signs of progress. Then, he spoke. Eventually, he sat up in bed.

“Her work didn’t just save this patient’s life, it restored his quality of life, dignity and humanity,” Espinoza said. “Christine is not just a nurse; she is a leader, a mentor and an advocate. Her actions inspire others to be better, to show more compassion and to lead with heart.”

Karia humbly dismissed any notion that her actions were extraordinary.

“I didn’t think I was doing anything special,” she said. “I was just doing what I do every day.”

Karia was presented the award during a luncheon Thursday at Flourish Atlanta in Buckhead.

Karia’s path to nursing wasn’t a straight one. She earned a degree in communications in Kenya and worked in public relations before moving to the United States in 2001. However, a calling to care for others led her to the University of North Georgia, where she earned her nursing degree in 2008.

As a night shift charge nurse, she still finds time for hands-on patient care, ensuring each person she encounters receives quality treatment and heartfelt compassion.

What drives her?

“I always come to work knowing I’m needed here,” she said. “I love my job.”

