Christine Karia’s journey to becoming a geriatric nurse was shaped by two powerful influences: her mother and a compassionate colleague.
As a child, Karia watched her mother care for her grandmother, who was battling Alzheimer’s, learning firsthand the patience and devotion required. Later, while working at a nursing home, she was inspired by a nurse who treated patients with such kindness and skill that it left a lasting impression.
“That really drew me to nursing,” said Karia, a native of Kenya who now lives in Kennesaw and serves as a charge nurse at Kennestone Hospital.
One of Wellstar’s nursing directors, Diego Espinoza, said Karia embodies “unwavering compassion, dedication and leadership.”
“Christine serves with a heart full of empathy, and her commitment to her patients and her team is evident in every interaction,” he said.
Espinoza said he can cite countless examples of Karia’s dedication. But he focused on one when nominating her to win a 2025 AJC Nurse Excellence Award. It involved a nonverbal, nonmobile patient who required extensive wound care and was particularly vulnerable after a severe health crisis. His home situation was challenging, making placement difficult.
For weeks, Karia never wavered. She was by his side four days a week, offering medical care and a reassuring presence, even though he couldn’t respond.
Then, something remarkable happened.
“Over time, what felt like a miracle began to unfold,” Espinoza said.
The patient slowly began to improve. First, he made minor signs of progress. Then, he spoke. Eventually, he sat up in bed.
“Her work didn’t just save this patient’s life, it restored his quality of life, dignity and humanity,” Espinoza said. “Christine is not just a nurse; she is a leader, a mentor and an advocate. Her actions inspire others to be better, to show more compassion and to lead with heart.”
Karia humbly dismissed any notion that her actions were extraordinary.
“I didn’t think I was doing anything special,” she said. “I was just doing what I do every day.”
Karia was presented the award during a luncheon Thursday at Flourish Atlanta in Buckhead.
Karia’s path to nursing wasn’t a straight one. She earned a degree in communications in Kenya and worked in public relations before moving to the United States in 2001. However, a calling to care for others led her to the University of North Georgia, where she earned her nursing degree in 2008.
As a night shift charge nurse, she still finds time for hands-on patient care, ensuring each person she encounters receives quality treatment and heartfelt compassion.
What drives her?
“I always come to work knowing I’m needed here,” she said. “I love my job.”
Read about our other 2025 winners
- Nurse leader: Kimberly Knotts, Wellstar Paulding
- Justin Connelly, Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Melanie Copeland, Kennestone Hospital
- April Eldridge, Wellstar Douglas
- Cindy Farmer, Northside Cherokee Hospital
- Jennifer Herr, Northeast Georgia Medical Center
- Patrick McLeod, Northside Duluth Hospital
- Candice Sims, Grady Memorial Hospital
- Yuriy Soroka, Wellstar North Fulton
- Kenosha Tillman, Emory Healthcare
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Ossoff launches investigation into corporate takeover of Atlanta housing market
Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.
‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget
Dickens administration aims to cut about 150 city jobs this year to help make up projected deficit.
Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen
Before we count out Marjorie Taylor Green as someone with statewide potential in Georgia, rewind the tape to November to see who won here: Donald Trump