Live updates: Most remaining votes to be counted today in close Georgia election

Sterling said he’s confident local election officials will ensure that all legitimate ballots are counted fairly.

“These people are not involved in voter fraud. These people are not involved in voter suppression,” Sterling said.

State law and a recent court ruling required absentee ballots to be received by county election officials before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Besides Fulton and Chatham counties, thousands of absentee ballots were also pending in Clayton, Gwinnett, Forsyth, Harris, Bryan, Laurens, Cobb, Floyd, Burke and Taylor counties.

