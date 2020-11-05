Live updates: Most remaining votes to be counted today in close Georgia election

Over 60,000 absentee ballots remained to be counted in Georgia, most of which will be tallied Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office.
The largest number of outstanding ballots were in Fulton and Chatham counties, in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Both counties plan to complete their counts Thursday.
These pending absentee ballots could change the race.
President Donald Trump’s lead over Joe Biden shrunk to less than 15,000 votes Thursday morning.
“It takes time” for counties to process so many absentee ballots, said Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system manager. “Fast is great, and we appreciate fast. We more appreciate accuracy.”
Sterling said he’s confident local election officials will ensure that all legitimate ballots are counted fairly.
“These people are not involved in voter fraud. These people are not involved in voter suppression,” Sterling said.
State law and a recent court ruling required absentee ballots to be received by county election officials before 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Besides Fulton and Chatham counties, thousands of absentee ballots were also pending in Clayton, Gwinnett, Forsyth, Harris, Bryan, Laurens, Cobb, Floyd, Burke and Taylor counties.
