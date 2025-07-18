Greene, R-Rome, is a polarizing political figure with a huge following on the far right. She has often been the target of threats and harassment, including swatting incidents where law enforcement was called to her home after false reports.

Greene said in a post on X that these incidents weigh on her.

“That kind of sustained, targeted harassment is deeply disturbing,” she said. “I truly feared for my life, as I do with all of the death threats I receive.”

Jason, 64 of Edgewater, Maryland, also volunteered as a reserve officer for the Anne Arundel County Police Department in Maryland. The department said in a statement he had served as a volunteer since 2016 but it no longer with the department.

At a news conference, Acting U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro read aloud some of the statements Jason is accused of making during the calls to Greene’s offices.

“I am looking forward to your book signing. We are all armed and ready to take care of you,” Jason said, according to Pirro.

“No one should have to live their life looking over their shoulder every day and wondering if those threats are about to be fulfilled and about to come true,” Pirro said.

The Associated Press contributed this report.