Fulton promises last ballots will be counted by Saturday morning

It’s been a process to get all those ballots tallied.

Many Fulton residents woke up Wednesday morning to a full count of the county’s day-of and early votes, but results from only about half of the absentee ballots were online.

There were issues with counting absentee-by-mail ballots, including at least a two-hour delay early Tuesday after a water pipe burst in a room with ballots in State Farm Arena.

As other states margins narrowed, it became clear that the remaining 74,000 ballots in the Democratic stronghold that is Fulton might help get former Vice President Joe Biden into the White House.

National media descended upon Fulton County along with reporters from Europe.

11/05/2020 — Atlanta, Georgia — Fulton County elections director Rick Barron (right) listens as Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts (foreground) holds a briefing at State Farm Arena where absentee ballot processing is nearing completion in downtown Atlanta, Thursday, November 5, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

At 1 p.m. Thursday, Barron told a crowd of nearly 100 journalists in the ballot-processing operation at State Farm Arena that Fulton had finished processing the mail-in ballots.

From there, ballots were scanned and those that couldn’t be scanned went through a bipartisan process to determine the voter’s intent before their results appeared online.

Crews spent Friday processing provisional ballots, mostly from people who voted at the wrong precinct, and the military/overseas ballots — both of which the county was required to accept until 5 p.m. Friday.

Pitts said he was pleased with their performance and was ready for runoffs to decide both of Georgia’s senators.

But not so fast: Early voting for the runoff election to fill the remaining month of the late Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis begins Monday.