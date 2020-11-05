Fulton nears vote count completion

The counting has had a huge impact on presidential politics.

President Donald Trump held a statewide lead of 372,000 votes over former vice president Job Biden at midnight Wednesday. By midnight Thursday, Trump’s lead was slashed to 23,000 votes, thanks in large part to mail-in ballots counted in Fulton and other metro Atlanta counties.

In Fulton, mail-in ballots favored Biden by nearly 80 percent, according to Fulton County’s vote tabulation. DeKalb and Gwinnett counties also neared completion of their ballot processing Thursday morning.

Mail-in ballots take more time to count because they are more complicated to tabulate. There are a variety of reasons, including an adjudication process that allows ballots with stray markings or other irregularities to be reviewed by poll watchers from each party.

Just past midnight on Thursday, about 96% of the 128,000 mail-in ballots had gone through the adjudication process, according to Barron.

Home to a tenth of all Georgians, Fulton has 800,000 registered voters. The only votes that still need to be counted beyond the mail-in ballots are provisional and overseas military ballots.

About 315,000 Fulton residents voted early in person and 58,000 voted on Tuesday, Barron told county commissioners Wednesday afternoon. Those votes were posted Tuesday night.