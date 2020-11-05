X

Fulton nears vote count completion

Fulton County elections workers sort absentee ballots at State Farm Arena on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2020. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Ben Brasch - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionDan Klepal - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fulton County elections officials Thursday morning were close to completing the arduous task of processing and counting the last of approximately 140,000 absentee-by-mail ballots.

Elections officials worked throughout Wednesday and into dawn Thursday on the final stacks of ballots, as the nation focused on Georgia and a handful of other states that will decide the presidential election.

As of 4:30 a.m. Thursday, only 10,000 ballots were left and being processed at a rate of about 3,000 per hour.

Fulton entered Wednesday having counted roughly half of its mail-in ballots. Completion time was a moving target throughout the day.

ExploreTrump lead over Biden in Georgia shrinks as officials race to finish counts

County elections chief Richard Barron started Wednesday saying final results would come in at 9 p.m. That changed to midnight, and eventually became a range of between midnight and 3 a.m., as Barron vowed to keep elections workers at State Farm Arena until the job was done.

The counting has had a huge impact on presidential politics.

President Donald Trump held a statewide lead of 372,000 votes over former vice president Job Biden at midnight Wednesday. By midnight Thursday, Trump’s lead was slashed to 23,000 votes, thanks in large part to mail-in ballots counted in Fulton and other metro Atlanta counties.

In Fulton, mail-in ballots favored Biden by nearly 80 percent, according to Fulton County’s vote tabulation. DeKalb and Gwinnett counties also neared completion of their ballot processing Thursday morning.

ExploreFulton, other metro Atlanta counties continuing counting votes

Mail-in ballots take more time to count because they are more complicated to tabulate. There are a variety of reasons, including an adjudication process that allows ballots with stray markings or other irregularities to be reviewed by poll watchers from each party.

Just past midnight on Thursday, about 96% of the 128,000 mail-in ballots had gone through the adjudication process, according to Barron.

ExploreHow votes are counted in Georgia on election night and beyond

Home to a tenth of all Georgians, Fulton has 800,000 registered voters. The only votes that still need to be counted beyond the mail-in ballots are provisional and overseas military ballots.

About 315,000 Fulton residents voted early in person and 58,000 voted on Tuesday, Barron told county commissioners Wednesday afternoon. Those votes were posted Tuesday night.

The suit was announced at the same time as NBC News was reporting that Biden was leading with 49.5% of the votes versus Trump's 48.8% of votes in the state.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.