Gwinnett’s final Friday tabulations could swing elections

It’s unclear how long the tabulation process will take because this is the first general election in which Gwinnett and all other Georgia counties are using new state-mandated voting software, spokesman Joe Sorenson said. There is simply not enough past experience to provide an accurate estimate for the time needed, he said.

The ballot adjudication process involved elections staffers and partisan volunteers reviewing mail-in absentee ballots flagged for errors. Those ballots were contained in 3,200 “batches” representing 80,000 to 160,000 ballots cast during the mail-in absentee period. Most of those ballots had already been counted without issue.

Those that had been flagged for some kind of error had to be reviewed in order to discern whether the voter clearly marked their choice. As long as the “voter intent” could be determined by a three-person panel of one Democrat, one Republican and one unaffiliated elections worker, the ballot would be counted. Ballots that were not clear — including those where voters marked two candidates in a race that requires a single choice — can not be counted.

The number of ballots approved through the adjudication process will not be known until tabulation is done, Sorenson said. That is in part because Gwinnett’s absentee ballot was two pages, and not every voter returned both pages, so the county can’t easily distinguish the number of ballots from the number of ballot pages, Sorenson said.

Gwinnett is the only county in Georgia required to provide all ballots and other elections materials in both English and Spanish, making its ballots longer than most other counties.

The 4,400 absentee ballots received on Election Day were not reported to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office before adjudication was complete because if they did so, the county would have to remove all of the ballots in the adjudication pool from its official count, Elections Supervisor Kristi Royston said. The county did not want to do that because it could cause “voter confusion" by making vote totals appear to fluctuate, Royston said.

After this round of tabulation is done, Gwinnett still will have an estimated 1,000 military and overseas ballots to process, plus any provisional and absentee ballots that still have to be cured with an ID or signature. All of those are due by 5 p.m. Friday and will be counted after that deadline.

While Georgia’s deadline for domestic absentee ballots is 7 p.m. on Election Day, overseas absentee ballots will be counted if they’re postmarked by Tuesday and received at county election offices by Friday.